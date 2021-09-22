DD vs KH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Semi Final 1

Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Kolkata Heroes in the first semi-final of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Durgapur Dazzlers finished on top of the points table with six wins from 10 matches. They had 28 points to their name. Meanwhile, Kolkata Heroes finished in fourth position with four wins and five losses.

DD vs KH Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Abhishek Raman (c), Abhishek Das, Shakir Gandhi (wk), Arnab Chaudhuri, Rohit Kumar, Aritra Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Sayan Ghosh, Subham Chatterjee, Noman Manzoor

KH XI

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (c), Suvankar Bal (wk), Karan Lal, Aamir Gani, Sougata Dutta, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh, Abdul Kalam, Soutrik Das, Animesh Adhikary, Dipak Pandey

Match Details

DD vs KH, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 22nd September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s DD vs KH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bal could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

RR Chowdhury is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can also play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

W Chatterjee is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your DD vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 4 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Kanchenjunga Warriors.

K Lal can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He scored 29 runs and picked up two wickets in the previous match.

Bowlers

A Chatterjee is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped 10 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KH Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee (DD) – 434 points

K Lal (KH) – 399 points

A Chatterjee (DD) – 383 points

RR Chowdhury (KH) – 349 points

R Prasad (KH) – 347 points

Important stats for DD vs KH Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee: 40 runs and 11 wickets

K Lal: 132 runs and 6 wickets

A Chatterjee: 10 wickets

RR Chowdhury: 221 runs

R Prasad: 10 wickets

DD vs KH Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bal, RR Chowdhury, R Prasad, A Das, W Chatterjee, K Lal, G Puri, A Raman, A Chaterjee, AP Singh, S Ghosh

Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: K Lal

DD vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bal, RR Chowdhury, R Prasad, A Das, W Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, K Lal, G Puri, A Chaterjee, AP Singh, S Ghosh

Captain: RR Chowdhury, Vice-Captain: A Chaterjee

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava