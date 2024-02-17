FBA vs SYL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 17, 2024  

Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 35 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, February 17. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Strikers need to win at least two out of their last three games to have any hopes of advancing to the next round. Barishal, on the other hand, need to win to stay in contention for a berth in the playoffs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FBA vs SYL game:

#3 Harry Tector (SYS) – 8.5 credits

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Harry Tector has been in good enough form for the Strikers in the BPL 2024. The Ireland batter has scored 146 runs from five games at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 114.96 with a top score of 61 to his name. Tector is someone who can take any bowling attack apart with his aggression. He should not be left out of the FBA vs SYL Dream11 teams.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Mushfiqur Rahim has been in excellent form for Barishal in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In nine matches, the veteran has racked up 240 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 123.07 with a top score of 68 not out to show for his efforts. Having also taken 10 catches and affected one stumping, he should not be left out of the FBA vs SYL Dream11 teams.

#1 Tamim Iqbal (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd One Day International

Tamim Iqbal is currently the leading run-scorer for Barishal and has been on top of his game in the tournament. In nine matches, the left-handed batter has scored 273 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 121.87 with a half-century and a top score of 50 to his name. Fantasy users should pick him in their FBA vs SYL Dream11 teams for the next game.

