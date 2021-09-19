DD vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 25

Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Kanchenjunga Warriors in the 25th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

With five wins from eight matches, Durgapur Dazzlers are top of the table. Meanwhile, Kanchenjunga Warriors are second in the standings, having won four out of their eight games so far. However, the last time these two sides faced each other, Kanchenjunga Warriors won the match by eight wickets.

DD vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Abhishek Das, Abhishek Raman (c), Shakir Gandhi (wk), Mirza Danish Alam, Writtick Chatterjee, Subham Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Arka Sarkar, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Iman Chaudhari

KW XI

Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Bose (wk), Avirup Gupta, Sumanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar (c), Subham Sarkar, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mithlesh Das, Anurag Tiwari, Bapi Manna, Nilkantha Das

Match Details

DD vs KW, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 25

Date and Time: 19th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s DD vs KW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Raman could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He scored 44 runs and picked up a wicket in a recent match.

Batters

A Das is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He has scored 92 runs over the last two matches.

All-rounders

W Chatterjee is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your DD vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 40 runs and has picked up eight wickets so far.

S Das Sr can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

A Chatterjee is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up eight wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KW Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee (DD) – 337 points

A Chatterjee (DD) – 329 points

M Das (KW) – 271 points

S Gupta (KW) – 269 points

A Gupta (KW) – 261 points

Important stats for DD vs KW Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee: 40 runs and 8 wickets

A Chatterjee: 8 wickets

A Das: 168 runs

S Gupta: 171 runs

A Gupta: 156 runs

DD vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Raman, A Gupta, S Gupta, A Das, S Gharami, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, S Sarkar, A Chaterjee, M Das, S Ghosh

Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: A Chaterjee

DD vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raman, A Gupta, S Gupta, A Mazumder, A Das, S Gharami, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, A Chaterjee, M Das, S Ghosh

Captain: S Das Sr, Vice-Captain: A Das

