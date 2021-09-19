DD vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 25

Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Kanchenjunga Warriors in the 25th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
With five wins from eight matches, Durgapur Dazzlers are top of the table. Meanwhile, Kanchenjunga Warriors are second in the standings, having won four out of their eight games so far. However, the last time these two sides faced each other, Kanchenjunga Warriors won the match by eight wickets.
DD vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today
DD XI
Abhishek Das, Abhishek Raman (c), Shakir Gandhi (wk), Mirza Danish Alam, Writtick Chatterjee, Subham Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Arka Sarkar, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Iman Chaudhari
KW XI
Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Bose (wk), Avirup Gupta, Sumanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar (c), Subham Sarkar, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mithlesh Das, Anurag Tiwari, Bapi Manna, Nilkantha Das
Match Details
DD vs KW, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 25
Date and Time: 19th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.
Today’s DD vs KW Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
A Raman could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He scored 44 runs and picked up a wicket in a recent match.
Batters
A Das is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He has scored 92 runs over the last two matches.
All-rounders
W Chatterjee is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your DD vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 40 runs and has picked up eight wickets so far.
S Das Sr can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.
Bowlers
A Chatterjee is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up eight wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KW Dream11 prediction team
W Chatterjee (DD) – 337 points
A Chatterjee (DD) – 329 points
M Das (KW) – 271 points
S Gupta (KW) – 269 points
A Gupta (KW) – 261 points
Important stats for DD vs KW Dream11 prediction team
W Chatterjee: 40 runs and 8 wickets
A Chatterjee: 8 wickets
A Das: 168 runs
S Gupta: 171 runs
A Gupta: 156 runs
DD vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Raman, A Gupta, S Gupta, A Das, S Gharami, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, S Sarkar, A Chaterjee, M Das, S Ghosh
Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: A Chaterjee
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raman, A Gupta, S Gupta, A Mazumder, A Das, S Gharami, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, A Chaterjee, M Das, S Ghosh
Captain: S Das Sr, Vice-Captain: A Das