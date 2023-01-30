DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Match 29

Dhaka Dominators (DD) will square off against Rangpur Riders (RAN) in Match 29 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Monday, January 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 29.

Dhaka Dominators have had a woeful campaign so far. They have won only two of their eight matches and have lost on six occasions. They ended their six-match losing streak with a win over Khulna Tigers in the last game. Dhaka are at the bottom of the table.

Rangpur Riders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the standings. Having played seven games, they have won four matches and have eight points to their name. They are on a two-game winning run and recently defeated table-toppers Sylhet by six wickets.

DD vs RAN Match Details, Match 29

The Match 29 of Bangladesh Premier League will be played on January 30 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The match is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DD vs RAN, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 29

Date and Time: January 30, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DD vs RAN Pitch Report

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been a high-scoring wicket. Batters have enjoyed their time on this surface and that trend is likely to continue. Spinners could prove decisive in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 174.33

Average second innings score: 169.3

DD vs RAN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dhaka Dominators: W-L-L-L-L

Rangpur Riders: W-W-L-L-W

DD vs RAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dhaka Dominators Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dhaka Dominators Probable Playing 11

Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Al-Amin Hossain, and Arafat Sunny.

Rangpur Riders Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Rangpur Riders Probable Playing 11

N Sheikh, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, S Malik (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nawaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nurul Hasan, Haris Rauf, and Rakibul Hasan.

DD vs RAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Mithun (8 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 100.63)

M Mithun is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 160 runs in eight games and will be looking for bigger contributions.

Top Batter pick

N Sheikh (7 matches, 146 runs, Strike Rate: 108.96)

N Sheikh has batted with responsibility and has shown composure on occasions. Sheikh has hammered 146 runs in seven games.

Top All-rounder pick

A Omarzai (6 matches, 64 runs and 8 wickets)

A Omarzai has been on song with the ball. He has taken eight wickets in six matches and has also added 64 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler pick

T Ahmed (8 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.36)

T Ahmed is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side. He has scalped 10 wickets in eight games at a strong economy rate of 6.36.

DD vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

N Hossain

N Hossain is the leading wicket-taker for Dhaka in the competition. He has scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.24. Hossain is also the leading run-scorer for his team with 291 runs at an average of over 58. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Malik

S Malik has been the best batter for his side. He has smacked 225 runs at an average of 45. Malik also has a strike rate of 134.73.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points N Hossain 291 runs and 11 wickets 722 points A Omarzai 64 runs and 8 wickets 385 points T Ahmed 10 wickets 379 points S Malik 225 runs 372 points A Hossain 10 wickets 364 points

DD vs RAN match expert tips

N Hossain has been a cut above the rest and has been in exceptional form with both the bat and the ball. He is an extremely safe captaincy choice for your DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Side.

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League

DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Mithun, N Hasan

Batters: S Malik, N Sheikh, R Talukdar, U Ghani

All-rounders: N Hossain, A Omarzai

Bowlers: T Ahmed, A Hossain, H Mahmud

DD vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

DD vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Mithun, N Hasan

Batters: S Malik, N Sheikh, R Talukdar

All-rounders: N Hossain, A Omarzai , S Sarkar

Bowlers: T Ahmed, A Hossain, H Mahmud

