DD vs SYL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 7, 2024  

Durdanto Dhaka (DD) and Sylhet Strikers (SYL) lock horns in the 24th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Wednesday, February 7, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Dhaka are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.710. The Strikers, meanwhile, are sixth, winning one of their seven games.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 DD vs SYL fantasy team:

#3 Samit Patel (SYL) – 7 credits

Samit Patel is a veteran of the T20 format and has been an asset for teams he has played for during his career.

In five games, Patel has scored 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 85.93. The left-arm spinner has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.05. Hence, fantasy users should include him in their team for this game.

#2 Harry Tector (SYL) – 8.5 credits

Harry Tector can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has shown glimpses of his skills in the BPL.

In three games, the Ireland batter has notched up 77 runs at an average of 38.5 but needs to work on his strike rate, which is 116.66. Nevertheless, he should be picked in your DD vs SYL Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Mohammad Naim Sheikh (DD) – 8 credits

Mohammad Naim Sheikh has had a topsy-turvy campaign for the Dhaka franchise in BPL 2024.

He's the leading run-scorer for his team, racking up 156 runs in six games at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 125.80, with a top score of 52 to show for his efforts. Hence, fantasy users should not leave him out of their DD vs SYL Dream11 fantasy team.

