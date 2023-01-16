DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 13

The 13th game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see Dhaka Dominators (DD) square off against Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday (January 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Strikers have won their last four games, while the Dominators have won one of their last three. The Dominators will look to win the game, but the Strikers are expected to prevail.

DD vs SYL Match Details

The 13th game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 16 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DD vs SYL, Match 13

Date and Time: January 16, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thriller. The last game here between Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Dominators saw 317 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

DD vs SYL Form Guide

DD - W L W

SYL - W W W W

DD vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

DD

No injury update

Mizanur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Nasir Hossain (c), M Mithun (wk), Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Amir Hamza

SYL

No injury update

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, T Perera, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan, M Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, IM Wasim

DD vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rahim

Rahim is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Mithun is another good pick.

Batters

T Hridoy

N Hossain Shanto and Hridoy are the two best batter picks. U Ghani played exceptionally in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

N Hossain

Hossain and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Perera is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Mortaza

The top bowler picks are M Mortaza and M Amir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Ahmed is another good pick.

DD vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

T Hridoy

Hridoy bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has scored 195 runs in the last four games.

N Hossain Shanto

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Shanto the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls a bit. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 167 runs and taken a wicket in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for DD vs SYL, Match 13

I Wasim

N Hossain Shanto

M Mortaza

T Hridoy

N Hossain

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rahim, M Mithun

Batters: T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto, U Ghani

All-rounders: T Perera, I Wasim, N Hossain

Bowlers: M Amir, M Mortaza, T Ahmed

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rahim

Batters: T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto, U Ghani

All-rounders: T Perera, I Wasim, N Hossain

Bowlers: M Amir, M Mortaza, T Ahmed, A Hossain

