DD-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ACA Women's T20, Match 7

Dhansiri Dashers Women (DD-W) will take on Barak Queens Women (BQ-W) in the seventh match of the ACA Women's T20, 2022, on Sunday, February 27, at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

The Dhansiri Dashers' campaign started off well with a close and thrilling victory over Dikhou Tigress. They will now look to extend their winning run when they play Barak Queens on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Barak Queens are yet to win a game in this tournament, having lost both games. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

DD-W vs BQ-W Probable Playing XIs

DD-W

Uma Chetry (wk), Ruhina Pegu, Varsha Rajak (c), Florina Toye, Sneha Sinha, Deboshree Konwar, Jintimoni Kalita, Jamuna Kol, Mousumi Narah, Pushpa Chakraborty, Priya Barman.

BQ-W

Gayatri Gurung, Shivani Bishnoi, Jyotika Rai, Priyanka Dutta (wk), Papori Gogoi (c), Rekharani Bora, Jayshree, Hazarika, Lakhi Priya Chetia, Jyoti Knowar, Suman Sut, Alankrita Das.

Match Details

Match: Dhansiri Dashers Women vs Barak Queens Women, ACA Women's T20, 2022.

Date and Time: February 27, 2022; 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground track is expected to favour spinners due to plenty of turn off the surface. Meanwhile, batters will spend some time in the middle rather than try switching gears too quickly.

Today's DD-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Priyanka Dutta: She has scored 24 runs in two games this tournament at an average of 12.00. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Deboshree Konwar: Konwar had a good run in her previous game, scoring 24 runs at a strike rate of 109.09 and hammering three fours. She is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Gayatri Gurung: She has yet to make an impression in the tournament, scoring only 19 runs in two games. A good performance would be expected from her in this game, considering her prowess.

Bowlers

Rekharani Bora: She has done well so far in the tournament, keeping the opposition batters quiet while maintaining good control. She could be a key pick for your fantasy team. She has picked up five wickets in two games in the tournament at an average of 9.20.

Three best players to pick in DD-W vs BQ-W Dream11 prediction team

Suman Sut (BQ-W): 31 points

Varsha Rajak (DD-W): 44 points

Jyotika Rai (BQ-W): 41 points.

Key stats for DD-W vs BQ-W Dream11 prediction team

Papori Gogoi - 38 runs and two wickets in two games; batting average: 19.00

Jinti Moni Kalita – 24 runs in one game; batting average: 24.00

Jyoti Knowar - One wicket in one game; bowling average: 20.00.

DD-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Prediction

DD-W vs BQ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Priyanka Dutta, Sneha Sinha, Deboshree Konwar, Jyotika Rai, Varsha Rajak, Gayatri Gurung, Jyoti Knowar, Priya Barman, Jintimoni Kalita, Papori Gogoi, Rekharani Bora.

Captain: Rekharani Bora. Vice-captain: Gayatri Gurung.

DD-W vs BQ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Priyanka Dutta, Sneha Sinha, Deboshree Konwar, Jyotika Rai, Varsha Rajak, Gayatri Gurung, Jyoti Knowar, Priya Chetia, Priya Barman, Papori Gogoi, Rekharani Bora.

Captain: Rekharani Bora. Vice-captain: Varsha Rajak.

Edited by Bhargav