DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 12

Dhansiri Dashers Women (DD-W) will take on Digaru Viranganas Women (DV-W) in the 12th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Dhansiri Dashers Women have made a fabulous start to their ACA Women’s T20 2022 campaign. They have won three in three and are comfortably sitting atop the table. Meanwhile, Digaru Viranganas Women are fourth in the standings with one win and one loss to their name.

DD-W vs DV-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DD-W XI

Ruhina Pegu, Jintimoni Kalita, Varsha Rajak (c), Florina Taye, Uma Chetry (wk), Deboshree Konwar, Jamuna Kol, Sneha Sinha, Mousumi Narah, Pushpa Chakraborty, Priya Barman

DV-W XI

Suparna Sinha, Urmila Chatterjee, Monika Das (c), Anamika Bori,Maina Narah (wk), Parbin Sultana, Parishmita Barua, Majeda Begum, Mallika Boro, Daisy Tanti, Joli Saikia.

Match Details

DD-W vs DV-W, ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 1st March, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is expected to favor the batters, while the pacers might also find some help in the initial stages. Both teams will probably look to bat first after winning the toss, with a score of 110 being par at the venue.

Today’s DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Chetry will be a good wicketkeeper-batter choice for your fantasy team. She scored a well-made 48 in the previous match.

Batter

Despite being listed as a batter, D Konwar has been phenomenal with the ball as well. She has scored 33 runs in addition to taking two wickets.

All-rounders

A Bori is a fantastic all-rounder who has scored 53 runs and picked up three wickets in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far. She will be a splendid multiplier choice for your DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 fantasy side.

R Pegu is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 29 runs claimed three wickets.

Bowler

M Narah has been in top form with the ball, picking up three wickets in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 prediction team

D Konwar (DD-W) – 181 points

A Bori (DV-W) – 172 points

R Pegu (DD-W) – 153 points

V Rajak (DD-W) – 144 points

M Narah (DD-W) – 125 points

Important stats for DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 prediction team

D Konwar: 33 runs and 2 wickets

A Bori: 53 runs and 3 wickets

R Pegu: 29 runs and 3 wickets

DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Chetry, D Konwar, P Sultana, M Boro, A Bori, R Pegu, V Rajak, S Sinha, J Moni Kalita, M Narah, P Barman

Captain: A Bori. Vice-captain: R Pegu.

DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Chetry, D Konwar, P Sultana, M Boro, A Bori, R Pegu, V Rajak, J Moni Kalita, M Narah, P Barman, M Begum

Captain: D Konwar. Vice-captain: V Rajak.

