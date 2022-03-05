DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 20

Dhansiri Dashers Women (DD-W) will take on Digaru Viranganas Women (DV-W) in the 20th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.

Dhansiri Dashers have been on a roll lately, winning back-to-back matches against Kapili Princess Women and Dikohu Tigress Women in the Super Four stage. Digaru Viranganas Women, meanwhile, have played just one Super Four game so far, beating Dikhou Tigress by nine wickets.

DD-W vs DV-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DD-W XI

Florina Taye, Uma Chetry (wk), Ruhina Pegu, Varsha Rajak (c), Jintimoni Kalita, Deboshree Konwar, Anamika Saikia, Priya Barman, Pushpa Chakraborty, Jinti Moni Kalita, Mousumi Narah

DV-W XI

Suparna Sinha, Monikha Das (c), Parishmita Barua, Anamika Bori, Maina Narah (wk), Parbin Sultana, Urmila Chatterjee, Majeda Begum, Daisy Tanti, Mallika Boro, Babli Das

Match Details

DD-W vs DV-W, ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 5th March, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is expected to favor the batters, while the pacers might also find some help in the initial stages. Both teams will probably look to bat first after winning the toss, with a score of 110 being par at the venue.

Today’s DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Chetry will be a good wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 with 217 runs to her name.

Batters

D Konwar has fared well with the bat in addition to taking three wickets.

All-rounders

M Das is a fantastic all-rounder who has scored 233 runs at a strike rate of 134.68 and scalped four wickets. She could be a splendid multiplier choice for your DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 fantasy team.

A Bori is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team, scalping seven wickets and scoring 109 runs.

Bowler

P Barman has picked up seven wickets in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far and will be looking to add to her tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 prediction team

M Das (DV-W) – 513 points

U Chetry (DD-W) – 442 points

A Bori (DV-W) – 386 points

M Narah (DD-W) – 314 points

R Pegu (DD-W) – 299 points

Important stats for DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 prediction team

M Das: 233 runs and 4 wickets

U Chetry: 217 runs

A Bori: 109 runs and 7 wickets

V Rajak: 94 runs and 4 wickets

DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Chetry, D Konwar, S Sinha, P Sultana, M Das, A Bori, R Pegu, V Rajak, M Narah, P Barman, J Moni Kalita

Captain: M Das. Vice-captain: U Chetry.

DD-W vs DV-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Chetry, D Konwar, S Sinha, P Sultana, M Das, A Bori, R Pegu, U Chatterjee, M Narah, P Barman, M Begum

Captain: A Bori. Vice-captain: M Narah.

