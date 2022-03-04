DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 18

Dhansiri Dashers Women (DD-W) will take on Kapili Princess Women (KP-W) in the 18th match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday.

Dhansiri Dashers have been in fine form in the ACA Women’s T20 2022. They have won four of their five matches and finished the league phase in second spot. They then beat Dikhou Princess by 25 runs in the Super stage. Kapili Princess, meanwhile, finished fourth in the league stage, winning two of their five matches. This will be their first Super stage game.

DD-W vs KP-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DD-W XI

Flornia Taye, Uma Chetry (wk), Ruhina Pegu, Varsha Rajak (c), Jintimoni Kalita, Deboshree Konwar, Anamika Saikia, Priya Barman, Pushpa Chakraborty, Jamuna Kol, Mousumi Narah

KP-W XI

Jyoti Devi (wk), Pahari Saikia, Gyanashree Barman, Genevie Pando (c), Karabi Bhakta, Namrata Das, Nilakhi Borah, Rupshree Saikia, Madhumita Baishya, Parinita Gogoi, Sayanika Deka

Match Details

DD-W vs KP-W, ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 4th March, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is expected to favor the batters, while the pacers might also find some help in the initial stages. Both teams will probably look to bat first after winning the toss, with a score of 110 being par at the venue.

Today’s DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Chetry will be a good wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She is the leading run-scorer for Dhansiri Dashers Women with 164 runs to her name at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 89.62.

Batter

D Konwar has done extremely well with the bat in the ACA Women’s T20 2022, having amassed 65 runs so far. She has also been more than decent with the ball, taking three wickets.

All-rounder

V Rajak is a fantastic all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. She has scored 78 runs in addition to picking up four wickets and will be a splendid multiplier choice for your DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

M Narah has scalped five wickets in the ACA Women’s T20 2022 so far and will be looking to add to her tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 prediction team

U Chetry (DD-W) – 328 points

D Konwar (DD-W) – 281 points

M Narah (DD-W) – 259 points

V Rajak (DD-W) – 247 points

R Pegu (DD-W) – 240 points

Important stats for DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 prediction team

U Chetry: 164 runs

D Konwar: 65 runs and 3 wickets

M Narah: 5 wickets

V Rajak: 78 runs and 4 wickets

DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ACA Women’s T20 2022)

DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Chetry, D Konwar, G Barman, F Taye, V Rajak, R Pegu, G Pando, M Narah, R Saikia, K Bhakta, P Barman

Captain: U Chetry. Vice-captain: V Rajak.

DD-W vs KP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Chetry, J Devi, D Konwar, G Barman, F Taye, V Rajak, R Pegu, G Pando, M Narah, R Saikia, K Bhakta

Captain: D Konwar. Vice-captain: R Pegu.

