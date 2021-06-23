DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Darwin T20 match - June 24th, 2021

Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club will battle it out in the final match of the Darwin T20 2021 on Thursday.

Darwin Cricket Club are coming off a ten-wicket win over Tracy Village CC in their previous match. Meanwhile, Waratah Cricket Club won their previous encounter by 41 runs against Palmerston Cricket Club. As a result, this game is likely to be a close contest between the competition's top two clubs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the Darwin T20 fixture between Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club.

#3 Isaac Conway

Isaac Conway of the Waratah Cricket Club is a talented right-handed opening wicket-keeper batsman. He scored an unbeaten 48 at a strike rate of almost 100 in Waratah's previous match against Palmerston Cricket Club.

Conway can also fetch you some extra points by showcasing his skills from behind the wicket.

#2 Beau Webster

BBL - Renegades v Stars

Beau Webster was one of the standout performers in Darwin Cricket Club's recent ten-wicket win over Tracy Village CC. Webster conceded only ten runs from his four-overs spell and scored 41 runs, which came in handy for his side during the chase.

His all-round abilities make him a suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the upcoming Darwin T20 fixture.

#1 Dylan Hunter

Dylan Hunter has had a fantastic Darwin T20 2021 season with the Waratah Cricket Club thus far. He is capable of fetching valuable points with both the bat and the ball.

In his previous outing, Hunter amassed 82 runs off 56 deliveries and also picked up a couple of wickets with the ball. He has been consistent throughout the season and is the most suitable option to lead your Dream11 team as he can double your points in the summit clash of the Darwin T20.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee