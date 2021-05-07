DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - May 08, 2021

Darwin Cricket Club will lock horns with the Waratah Cricket Club in the 13th match of Darwin & District Cricket Competition at Kahlin Oval in Darwin on Saturday.

Darwin Cricket Club started their season with a bang, winning their first two matches. However, they didn't perform well in the last couple of games. Darwin Cricket Club fell to a four-run defeat against PINT Cricket Club in their last outing. They have won two out of their four matches and are currently fifth in the points table.

The Waratahs Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and currently occupy second spot in the points table. They will head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a loss to the Southern Districts via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

With both teams looking to return to winning ways, an exciting Darwin ODD clash is on the cards tomorrow.

Squads to choose from

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony Adlam, Dion Meta, Beau Webster, Dylan J Slater, Harry Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Tom Frawley, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Jacob Dickman (C), Connor Hawkins, Troy Ryan, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington and William Anstey.

Waratah Cricket Club

Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (C), Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Yash Pednekar, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Himesh Sandaradura and Wilson Ryan.

Probable Playing XIs

Darwin Cricket Club

Jacob Dickman (C), Troy Ryan, Connor Hawkins, William Foley (WK), Harry Chamberlain, Tom Frawley, Will Anstey, Beau Webster, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Anthony Adlam.

Waratah Cricket Club

Isaac Conway (C), Austin Umpherston, Cooper Zobel (WK), Wilson Ryan, Himesh Sandaradura, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe.

Match Details

Match: Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club, Match 13

Date & Time: 8th May 2021, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: Kahlin Oval, Darwin.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Kahlin Oval is a sporting one, which has something to offer to both batsmen and bowlers. The track is easier to bat on in the first innings as compared to the second. Anything above 250 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DDC vs WCC)

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Darwin ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cooper Zobel, Isaac Conway, Jacob Dickman, Austin Umpherston, Beau Webster, Udara Weerasinghe, Will Anstey, Dylan Hunter, Madura Weerasinghe, Luke Zanchetta, Himesh Sandaradura.

Captain: Austin Umpherston. Vice-captain: Beau Webster.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cooper Zobel, Isaac Conway, Jacob Dickman, Austin Umpherston, Beau Webster, Udara Weerasinghe, Will Anstey, Dylan Hunter, Madura Weerasinghe, Luke Zanchetta, Himesh Sandaradura.

Captain: Dylan Hunter. Vice-captain: Isaac Conway.