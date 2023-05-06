DDD vs ALP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Champions Cup T20 , Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Academy Champions Cup will see the Dubai Daredevils (DDD) square off against the Alif Pharma (ALP) on Saturday, May 6. The ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai will host this contest. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DDD vs ALP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match in the tournament for the Dubai Daredevils. They will look to start the tournament on a high with a win in the contest. Alif Pharma, on the other hand, have played a single match and have managed to win it. They are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to win this match to continue their winning run going.

DDD vs ALP Match Details

The fifth game of the ICC Academy Champions Cup will be played on May 6 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai. The match will commence at 9.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DDD vs ALP, Match 5, ICC Academy Champions Cup.

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Monday; 9.45 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

DDD vs ALP Probable Playing XIs

DDD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DDD Probable Playing XI

R Soni-I, K Naidu, C Nirmal, H Ghaus, M Nashir, M Raghav, A Gohar, R Sagar, K Balasubramanian, G Feroz, and M Farhan.

ALP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ALP Probable Playing XI

A Khaliq, H Ahmed Khan, F Baig, U Maan, S Zohaib Rahman, S Umar Singh, J Shamsuddin, W Akram, S Ahmad Khan, A Muhammad, and S Muhammad.

KCC vs CHG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khaliq

A Khaliq looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. He scored runs for the team and also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. Khaliq will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

K Naidu

Naidu can be a very important batter for his team in the top order. He can score quick runs and pick up valuable points. Naidu will be a great pick from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

S Umar Shah

Umar Shah can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. His ability to score important runs and pick up crucial wickets makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

K Balasubramanian

Balasubramanian can pick up wickets at all the stages of a game. His wicket-taking ability makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

DDD vs ALP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Raghav

Raghav is an effective all-rounder for his team. He can score valuable runs and pick up important wickets for his team, making him the best bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Umar Shah

Umar Shah has the ability to change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up valuable points in both innings of the match makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for DDD vs ALP, Match 5

A Khaliq

K Naidu

M Raghav

S Umar Shah

K Balasubramanian

DDD vs ALP Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 will be good for batting and it will help the spinners as the match progresses. Top-order batters and spinners might be the best picks for the match.

DDD vs ALP Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

DDD vs ALP Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: A Khaliq, R Soni-I

Batters: F Baig, H Ahmed Khan, K Naidu

All-rounders: A Gohar, S Umar Shah, M Raghav

Bowlers: W Akram, K Balasubramanian, G Feroz

DDD vs ALP Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

DDD vs ALP Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: A Khaliq, R Soni-I

Batters: F Baig, H Ahmed Khan, K Naidu

All-rounders: A Gohar, S Umar Shah, M Raghav

Bowlers: W Akram, K Balasubramanian, G Feroz

