DDD vs DGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) square off against Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (September 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DDD vs DGA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Dare Devils haven't had their best of starts to their campaign, winning one of three games. Gymkhana, meanwhile, have had a disastrous season, losing all their three games.

Gymkhana will look to win this game, but the Dare Devils are a better team and expected to prevail.

DDD vs DGA Match Details

The 16th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 5 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DDD vs DGA, Match 16

Date and Time: September 5, 2022; 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last game played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Future Mattress and the Dubai Gymkhana, where 283 runs were scored in 35 overs for the loss of 17 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will look to bowl first on winning the toss.

DDD vs DGA Form Guide

DDD - L W L

DGA - L L L

DDD vs DGA Probable Playing XIs

DDD

No injury update

Rahul Soni-I (wk), Haroon Ghaus, Riswan Shamsudeen, Abhay Jotin, Abdul Mohammed, Mohit Raghav, Farhan Hanif, Mohamed Nashir, Sanchit Sharma, Azharuddin Qureshi, Rathesh Poojari

DGA

No injury update

Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammad Shahir (wk), Muhammad Hassan, Syed Aashir, Uzair Haider, Usama Khalid, Tashfen Yasin, Varun Anil, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Abid

DDD vs DGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Soni (3 matches, 64 runs)

R Soni is the best fantasy wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He played a superb knock of 51 in his first game against Pindi Boys Defenders CC.

Batters

M Hassan (3 matches, 39 runs, 4 wickets)

H Ghaus and M Hassan are the two best batter picks in your Dream11 team. S Aashir played exceptionally well in his last game, so he's also a good pick. He played a knock of 61 in his last game against Valley Boyz.

All-rounders

A Jotin (3 matches, 182 runs)

A Jotin and A Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Gangadharan is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Raghav (3 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Raghav and M Adnan. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. V Anil Arora is another good pick.

DDD vs DGA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mohammed

A Mohammed bats in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has smashed 91 runs and taken four wickets in his last three games.

A Jotin

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make A Jotin as the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 182 runs in his last three games.

Five Must-Picks for DDD vs DGA, Match 16

M Raghav 3 wickets 105 points A Jotin 182 runs 255 points A Mohammed 91 runs and 4 wickets 270 points J Gangadharan 87 runs and 3 wickets 213 points M Hassan 39 runs ans 4 wickets 189 points

Dubai Dare Devils vs Dubai Gymkhana Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai Dare Devils vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Soni

Batters: H Ghaus, M Hassan, S Aashir

All-rounders: A Jotin, A Mohammed, J Gangadharan

Bowlers: M Raghav, V Anil Arora, M Adnan, T Yasin

Dubai Dare Devils vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Soni

Batters: H Ghaus, M Hassan, U Haider

All-rounders: A Jotin, A Mohammed, J Gangadharan

Bowlers: M Raghav, A Qureshi, M Muhammad, T Yasin

