DDD vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 56

Dubai Dare Devils will lock horns with Emirates NBD CKT Club in match 56 (DDD vs ECC) of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Friday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at DDD vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

Emirates NBD CKT Club have won one of their last six games and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Dubai Dare Devils, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches.

Emirates NBD CKT Club will give it their all to win the match, but the Dubai Dare Devils are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DDD vs ECC Match Details

The 56th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on December 9 at ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DDD vs ECC, Match 56

Date and Time: 9th December 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match, with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Mideast Metals and Dubai Gymkhana, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

DDD vs ECC Form Guide

DDD - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

ECC - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

DDD vs ECC Probable Playing XI

DDD Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rahul Soni (wk), Haroon Ghaus, Akshay Jotin, Mohamed Nashir Saipillai, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Ali Gohar, Charith Nirmal, Abdul Safer, Mohit Raghav, Ashish Sharma, Muhammad Luqman-I

ECC Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf (wk), Akhlaq Haidar, Vaibahv Singh, Muhammad Yasir, Anuradha Ekanayake, Muhammad Asad Ali Raja, Santosh Pillai, Muzammil Charan, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Dhiman Bhaumik, Anuj Thakur

DDD vs ECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Soni

R Soni is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Shahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Yasir

M Yasir and A Haider are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Nair has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Mohammed

C Nirmal and A Mohammed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Gohar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Luqman and H Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sharma is another good pick for today's match.

DDD vs ECC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mohammed

A Mohammed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

H Ahmed

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make H Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in death overs.

5 Must-Picks for DDD vs ECC, Match 56

A Mohammed

H Ahmed

C Nirmal

A Nair

M Yasir

Dubai Dare Devils vs Emirates NBD CKT Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai Dare Devils vs Emirates NBD CKT Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Soni, M Shahir

Batters: A Haider, A Nair, M Yasir

All-rounders: C Nirmal, A Gohar, A Mohammed

Bowlers: H Ahmed, M Luqman, A Sharma

Dubai Dare Devils vs Emirates NBD CKT Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Soni, M Shahir

Batters: A Haider, A Nair, M Yasir, M Nashir

All-rounders: C Nirmal, A Mohammed

Bowlers: H Ahmed, M Luqman, A Sharma

