DDD vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) square off against the Future Mattress (FM) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 3).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DDD vs FM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Dubai Dare Devils haven't made the best start to the season as have won only one of their last two matches. They will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. The Future Mattress, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's ICC Academy Summer Cup as they have won two of their last three matches.

Dubai Dare Devils will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament but the Future Mattress are a relatively better team. The Future Mattress are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DDD vs FM Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 3 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DDD vs FM, Match 14

Date and Time: September 3, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Seven Districts and The Vision Shipping, where a total of 276 runs were scored in just 36.3 overs for a loss of 16 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

DDD vs FM Form Guide

DDD - L W

FM - L W W

DDD vs FM Probable Playing XI

DDD Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahul Soni-I (wk), Haroon Ghaus, Punya Mehra, Rathesh Poojari, Abhay Jotin, Ryan Vallyaveettill, Abdul Mohammed, Mohit Raghav, Farhan Hanif, Mohamed Nashir, Krishnan Balasubramanian

FM Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Syed Shah, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Uzair, Raja Akifullah Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid

DDD vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Soni (2 matches, 56 runs)

R Soni is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a superb knock of 51 runs in the first match against the Pindi Boys Defenders CC.

Batters

S Shah (3 matches, 111 runs, 1 wicket)

R Poojari and S Shah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharafu played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team. He played a knock of 61 runs in the last match against the Valley Boyz.

All-rounders

A Lakra (2 matches, 20 runs, 4 wickets)

A Lakra and R Mustafa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Usman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Uzair (1 match, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Ali and M Uzair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Mudassar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DDD vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Lakra

A Lakra will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed seven runs and took four wickets in the first match against the Valley Boyz.

M Usman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Usman as he will bat in the top order and also bowl four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 99 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for DDD vs FM, Match 14

M Usman 99 runs and 2 wickets 195 points A Lakra 20 runs and 4 wickets 154 points M Uzair 5 wickets 171 points S Shah 111 runs and 1 wicket 216 points A Jotin 119 runs 164 points

Dubai Dare Devils vs Future Mattress Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai Dare Devils vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Soni

Batters: A Sharafu, S Shah, R Poojari

All-rounders: A Lakra, A Mohammed, M Usman, A Jotin

Bowlers: M Mudassar, M Uzair, U Ali

Dubai Dare Devils vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Soni

Batters: A Sharafu, S Shah, R Poojari

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Mohammed, M Usman, A Jotin

Bowlers: M Raghav, M Uzair, U Ali

Edited by Ritwik Kumar