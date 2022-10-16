DDD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 2

Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) will take on Mid-East Metals (MEM) in the second match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DDD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.

This will be the first match of the competition for both sides. On paper, Dubai Dare Devils have a slightly weaker squad and will be hoping to compensate for that with a gritty and heartful display.

Meanwhile, Mid-East Metals are on the stronger side on paper, but will need their players to gel well together. Both sides would love to get their campaigns off to a winning start and this could prove to be an interesting contest.

DDD vs MEM Match Details, Match 2

The second match of ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on October 16 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DDD vs MEM, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DDD vs MEM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance here. Pacers will enjoy the movement on offer. The average first innings score at this ground is 141.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

DDD vs MEM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dubai Dare Devils: NA

Mid-East Metals: NA

DDD vs MEM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dubai Dare Devils Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Dubai Dare Devils Probable Playing 11

Rahul Soni, Haroon Ghaus, Abdul Aziz Mohammed Rashid, Rathesh Pojari, Abdul Safer, Ali Gohar, Adarsh Desai, Anoop Nair, Ashish Sharma, Muhammad Luqman-I, and Shiv Kant Shiva.

Mid-East Metals Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Mid-East Metals Probable Playing 11

Ateeq Ur Rehman, Awais Noor, Nouman Khan, Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Rizwan Khan, Khurram Khawaja, Ali Anwaar, Basit Ali-I, Muhammad Qaiser, and Hazrat Bilal.

DDD vs MEM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Soni (1228 runs in 45 matches)

The captain of Dubai Dare Devils, R Soni will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your DDD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 1228 runs in 45 matches in his T10 career. He’s expected to play with responsibility.

Top Batter pick

A Noor (3548 runs and 30 wickets in 151 matches)

A Noor has plenty of experience as he has played over 150 matches in this format. He has amassed 3548 runs and can also contribute with the ball given that he has 30 wickets to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

K Khawaja (2498 runs and 202 wickets in 178 matches)

K Khawaja is the captain of Mid East Metals. He is a wonderful all-rounder who can exert a great degree of influence. His statistics speak for themselves.

Top Bowler pick

B Ali (728 runs and 173 wickets in 143 matches)

B Ali has a successful bowling record in this format. He has claimed 173 wickets in 143 matches and can also be relied upon to perform with the bat.

DDD vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Khawaja

K Khawaja has scored close to 2500 runs and has taken over 170 wickets in this format. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your DDD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

R Poojari

R Poojari has played 289 matches so far in his career. He has scored 9053 runs and has also taken 157 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DDD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats R Poojari 9053 runs and 157 wickets K Khawaja 2498 runs and 202 wickets A Noor 3548 runs and 30 wickets B Ali 728 runs and 173 wickets R Soni 1228 runs

DDD vs MEM match expert tips

R Poojari and K Khawaja have plenty of experience and are a must-have captaincy pick pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy.

DDD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

DDD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Ur Rehman, R Soni

Batters: A Jotin, A Noor, R Poojari

All-rounders: A Safer, A Anwaar, K Khawaja

Bowlers: B Ali, M Raghav, M Qaiser

DDD vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

DDD vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Ur Rehman, R Soni

Batters: R Poojari, A Mohammed Rashid, H Ghaus

All-rounders: A Safer, K Khawaja

Bowlers: B Ali, M Raghav, M Qaiser

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes