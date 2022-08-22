DDD vs PBD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 3

The third match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) take on the Pindi Boys Defenders CC (PBD) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, August 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DDD vs PBD fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XI, Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

Dubai Dare Devils will be playing their first match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup. They have a lot of experienced and in-form players. Pindi Boys Defenders CC won their first match against the Future Mattress by 12 runs.

The Dubai Dare Devils will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Pindi Boys Defenders CC are a relatively better team. Pindi Boys Defenders CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DDD vs PBD Match Details

The third match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 22 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to start at 9:30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DDD vs PBD, Match 3

Date and Time: 22nd August 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Interglobe Marine and the Seven Districts, where a total of 262 runs were scored in just 35 overs. The pitch looks good to bat on, so both teams will prefer to bat first and make the best use of the pitch.

DDD vs PBD Form Guide

DDD - Will be playing their first match of the season

PBD - W

DDD vs PBD Probable Playing XI

DDD Playing XI

Abhay Jotin, Haroon Ghaus, Mohamed Nashir Saipillai, Rathesh Poojari, Abdul Aziz Mohd Rashid, Akshay Jotin, Ali Goha, Rahul Soni (wk & c), Ashish Sharma, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Mohit Raghav

PBD Playing XI

Muhammad Yasir (c), Farhan Babar (wk), Muhammad Imran OD, Muhammad Imran, Sayed M Saqlain, Danish Qureshi, Salman Shahid, Wajid Khan, Salman Babar, Babar Ghazanfar, Adeel Hanif

DDD vs PBD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Babar (1 match, 18 runs)

F Babar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also doing well behind the wickets, so he can give a lot of points from catches too.

Batters

S Shahid (1 match, 37 runs)

S Shahid and Akshay Jotin are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Ghaus has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

W Khan (1 match, 115 runs, 2 wickets)

W Khan and Abhay Jotin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Babar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

SM Saqlain (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are SM Saqlain and M Raghav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Manshad is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league.

DDD vs PBD match captain and vice-captain choices

W Khan

W Khan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He smashed 115 runs in just 60 balls and took two wickets in the last match against the Future Mattress.

S Manshad

S Manshad has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league and is expected to continue his form. He has already taken 19 wickets in just 20 matches. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DDD vs PBD, Match 2

S Shahid

H Ghaus

W Khan

Abhay Jotin

S Manshad

Dubai Dare Devils vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least three batters who will bat in the top order. Making top-order all-rounders and batters captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai Dare Devils vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Babar

Batters: S Shahid, Akshay Jotin, H Ghaus

All-rounders: W Khan, Abhay Jotin, A Nair, S Babar

Bowlers: S Manshad, SM Saqlain, M Raghav

Dubai Dare Devils vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Babar

Batters: S Shahid, Akshay Jotin, H Ghaus

All-rounders: W Khan, Abhay Jotin

Bowlers: S Manshad, SM Saqlain, M Raghav, A Javaid, A Sharma

