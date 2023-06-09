DEF vs CHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ajman Council T10 League, Match 14

Defenders CC (DEF) will take on Chittagong Kings (CHK) in Match 14 of the Ajman Council T10 League at Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DEF vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 14.

Defenders CC are in a spot of bother at the moment. They have lost both their games and need to get their first points on the board soon. Meanwhile, Chittagong Kings have won and lost two matches each so far. They will be looking to build rhythm with a string of wins.

DEF vs CHK Match Details, Match 14

The Match 14 of Ajman Council T10 League will be played on June 9 at the Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE. The match is set to start at 10:15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEF vs CHK, Ajman Council T10 League, Match 14

Date and Time: June 9, 2023, 10:15 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DEF vs CHK Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens Ajman has been a high-scoring venue. Batters have found a lot of assistance on this wicket and they have been able to register big totals. Bowlers will need to be careful about the areas where they bowl.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 115.67

Average second innings score: 102.67

DEF vs CHK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Defenders CC: L-L

Chittagong Kings: L-W-W-L

DEF vs CHK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Defenders CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Defenders CC Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Yasir Maharvi (c), Saqib Mahmood, Salman Babar, Sajad Malook, Umer Dogar, Abdullah Azhar, Shahbaz Ali, Rohid Bangash, Babar Ghazanfar, Sana Ulhaq Bhatti (wk), Saud Afzal.

Chittagong Kings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Chittagong Kings Probable Playing 11

Ahsan Shah, Muhammad Imran, Usman Khan©(wk), Ansar Khan, Zahid Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Umer, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Mohib, Keshav Sharma, Sajjad Murshad.

DEF vs CHK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Imran (4 matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 158.70)

M Imran could prove to be an interesting wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 73 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 158.70.

Top Batter pick

U Khan (4 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 176.79)

U Khan is the leading run-scorer for Chittagong Kings. He has hammered 99 runs in four games at a strike rate of 176.79. He also has an average of 24.75.

Top All-rounder pick

M Umer (4 matches, 24 runs and 4 wickets)

M Umer has been in great form and he is able to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 141.18 and has also scalped four wickets in four games.

Top Bowler pick

Z Munir (4 matches, 30 runs and 1 wicket)

Z Munir has been impactful with the bat. He has slammed 30 runs in four matches at an average of 30 and he also has a strong strike rate of 333.33. Munir has even claimed a wicket.

DEF vs CHK match captain and vice-captain choices

T Mehmood

T Mehmood is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped seven wickets in four matches and has a bowling average of 12.71. Mehmood has also scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 244.44 and he should definitely be the captaincy choice of your DEF vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Hamza

A Hamza is the second-highest run-scorer for his side. He has scored 89 runs in four matches at a strong average of 44.50. Hamza also has a great strike rate of 174.5.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DEF vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points T Mehmood 22 runs and 7 wickets 277 points M Umer 24 runs and 4 wickets 187 points A Hamza 89 runs 174 points A Shah Shahzad 30 runs and 3 wickets 165 points U Khan 99 runs 159 points

DEF vs CHK match expert tips

T Mehmood has been in brilliant form with the ball and he could prove to be a bankable multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DEF vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

DEF vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Imran, S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batter: A Hamza, U Khan, A Khan

All-rounder: M Umer, A Shah Shahzad, S Mahmood

Bowler: T Mehmood, Z Munir, M Yasir Maharvi

DEF vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

DEF vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Imran, S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batter: A Hamza, U Khan, A Khan

All-rounder: M Umer, A Shah Shahzad, S Ali, S Mahmood

Bowler: T Mehmood, Z Munir

