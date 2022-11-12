DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 31

Fair Deal Defenders (DEF) will square off with Lyari Kings (LYK) in Match 31 of the Dubai D10 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 31.

Fair Deal Defenders have had a wonderful campaign so far. They have won four of their five matches and are currently on a four-game winning streak. They are also second in the points table of Group A with eight points and are only behind Interglobe Marine.

Lyari Kings, on the other hand, are slumped to the bottom of the table. Having played six matches, they have suffered defeats on all six occasions. They are yet to win a match in this competition.

DEF vs LYK Match Details, Match 31

The Match 31 of Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEF vs LYK, Dubai D10 2022, Match 31

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DEF vs LYK Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be competitive for both batters and bowlers finding some assistance. The ball is expected to come on to the bat well which might help their efforts in taking on the bowlers. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 124

Average second innings score: 84

DEF vs LYK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Fair Deal Defenders: W-W-W-W-L

Lyari Kings: L-L-L-L-L

DEF vs LYK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Fair Deal Defenders Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Fair Deal Defenders Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Imran-ll, Ali Abid, Salman Babar(C), Saqib Manshad, Mohammad Nadeem, Abdullah Azhar, Wajid Khan, Nasir Faraz, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, and Muhammad Imran-III.

Lyari Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Lyari Kings Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Nael, Haroon Ghaus(C), Saad Naeem, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Moeez Waqar, Amit Negi, Nikhil Pancholi, Aziz Ansari, Muhammad Abid Nini, Emil Joseph John, and Krishnan Balasubramanian.

DEF vs LYK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Imran (5 matches, 99 runs, Average: 49.50)

M Imran has been in great form and will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the second highest run-scorer for his side with 99 runs in five games and has a strong average of 49.50.

Top Batter pick

A Azhar (3 matches, 40 runs, Average: 40)

A Azhar has an average of 40 and he has been finishing games well for his side. His strike rate is a wonderful 153.85.

Top All-rounder pick

M Waqar (5 matches, 81 runs and 1 wicket)

M Waqar is the top-scorer for Lyari Kings. He has collected 81 runs at a strike rate of over 202 and also has a wicket to his name.

Top Bowler pick

S Manshad (5 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.00)

S Manshad is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has taken five wickets at an average of 17 and has an economy of 8.50.

DEF vs LYK match captain and vice-captain choices

W Khan

W Khan has plenty of experience and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for his side in the competition and has hammered 114 runs in four innings at an average of 28.50 and at a strike rate of over 186. He has also scalped two wickets and has an economy rate of 7.25.

M Nadeem

M Nadeem has been valuable as an all-rounder. He has made 94 runs at an average of 94 and at a strike rate of over 204. He has also scalped four wickets at an average of 17.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points W Khan 114 runs and 2 wickets 284 points M Nadeem 94 runs and 4 wickets 278 points S Manshad 5 wickets 189 points M Waqar 81 runs and 1 wicket 175 points M Imran 99 runs 172 points

DEF vs LYK match expert tips

W Khan has been in top form with both the bat and the ball. He could prove to be an important player for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy.

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Head to Head League

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, N Tanvir-Choudhry

Batters: A Azhar, SM Saqlain, M Imran

All-rounders: W Khan, M Nadeem, M Waqar

Bowlers: M Siddiqui, E Joseph John, S Manshad

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Grand League

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Imran

Batters: A Azhar, A Ansari, SM Saqlain, M Imran

All-rounders: W Khan, M Nadeem

Bowlers: M Siddiqui, E Joseph John, K Balasubramanian, S Manshad

