DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 35

Fair Deal Defenders (DEF) will lock horns with the Lyari Kings (LYK) in the 35th match of the Dubai D10 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Fair Deal Defenders have had a wonderful campaign so far. They have won five of their seven matches and were on a five-game winning streak. They are second in the Group A points table with 10 points and are only behind the Interglobe Marine. The Lyari Kings, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the standings, losing all seven of their matches.

DEF vs LYK Match Details, Dubai D10 2022

The 35th match of the Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 15 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEF vs LYK, Dubai D10 2022, Match 35

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DEF vs LYK Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be a competitive one. The ball is expected to come onto the bat well, which might help their efforts in taking on the bowlers. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (Dubai D10 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 124

Average second-innings score: 84

DEF vs LYK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Fair Deal Defenders: L-W-W-W-W

Lyari Kings: L-L-L-L-L

DEF vs LYK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Fair Deal Defenders injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Fair Deal Defenders Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Imran-ll, Ali Abid, Salman Babar(C), Saqib Manshad, Mohammad Nadeem, Abdullah Azhar, Wajid Khan, Nasir Faraz, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, Muhammad Imran-III

Lyari Kings injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Lyari Kings Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Nael, Haroon Ghaus(C), Saad Naeem, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Moeez Waqar, Amit Negi, Nikhil Pancholi, Aziz Ansari, Muhammad Abid Nini, Emil Joseph John, Krishnan Balasubramanian.

DEF vs LYK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Imran (7 matches, 145 runs, Strike Rate: 185.90)

M Imran has been in great form and will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's highest run-scorer with 145 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 185.90.

Top Batter pick

R Amanat Ali (4 matches, 40 runs and 2 wickets)

R Amanat Ali has scored 40 runs and picked up two wickets in the Dubai D10 2022 so far.

Top All-rounder pick

S Babar (5 matches, 45 runs and 1 wicket)

S Babar has done decently well for the Fair Deal Defenders, scoring 45 runs and scalping one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

S Manshad (7 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 23.20)

S Manshad is his side's leading wickettaker with five wickets at an average of 23.20 and an economy rate of 8.92.

DEF vs LYK match captain and vice-captain choices

W Khan

W Khan has plenty of experience and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 132 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 160. Khan has also scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.09.

M Nadeem

M Nadeem has amassed 94 runs at an average of 94 and at a strike rate of over 204. He has also scalped four wickets at an average of 17.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points W Khan 132 runs and 4 wickets 393 points M Nadeem 94 runs and 4 wickets 278 points M Imran 145 runs 245 points S Manshad 5 wickets 207 points E Joseph John 4 wickets 180 points

DEF vs LYK match expert tips

W Khan has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the Dubai D10 2022 and could prove to be an important player for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 fantasy team.

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35, Head to Head League

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 35, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, N Tanvir-Choudhry

Batters: R Amanat Ali, A Ansari, S M Saqlain

All-rounders: W Khan (c), M Nadeem (vc), S Babar

Bowlers: K Balasubramanian, E Joseph John, S Manshad

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35, Grand League

DEF vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 35, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Imran (c), N Tanvir-Choudhry

Batters: R Amanat Ali, A Ansari, S M Saqlain

All-rounders: W Khan, M Nadeem, M Waqar

Bowlers: K Balasubramanian, E Joseph John, S Manshad (vc)

Poll : 0 votes