DEF vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ajman T10, Match 24

The 24th match of the Ajman T10 will see the Pindi Boys Defenders CC (DEF) squaring off against Seven Districts (SVD) at the Eden Gardens in Ajman on Wednesday, June 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEF vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pindi Boys Defenders CC have won one of their last five matches of the tournament. Seven Districts, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches of the tournament.

Pindi Boys Defenders CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Seven Districts are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DEF vs SVD Match Details

The 24th match of the Ajman T10 will be played on June 14 at the Eden Gardens in Ajman. The game is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEF vs SVD, Match 24

Date and Time: 14th June 2023, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Ajman

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Chittagong Kings and Z Games Strikers, where a total of 167 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

DEF vs SVD Form Guide

DEF - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

SVD - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

DEF vs SVD Probable Playing XI

DEF Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Yasir Maharvi ©, Suleman Khalid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Salman Babar, Saqib Mahmood, Farhan Ahmed, Umer Dogar, Abdullah Azhar, Babar Ghazanfar, Sana Ulhaq Bhatti (wk), Saud Afzal

SVD Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Kashif-II (wk), Zeeshan Naseer, Abdul Ghaffar-I, Muhammad Irfan, Shahzad Ali, Attah Urrahim, Raees Ahmed-I, Wahab Hassan, Haider Ali-I (c), Nabeel Arshad, Muhammad Saghir Khan

DEF vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ul Haq Bhatti

S Ul Haq Bhatti is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Kashif is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Ghaffar

A Urrahim and A Ghaffar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Ghazanfar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Ahmed

S Ali and R Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Doger is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

H Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Saghir and H Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Manshad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEF vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ahmed

R Ahmed will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 363 points in the last five matches.

A Ghaffar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Ghaffar as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 382 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEF vs SVD, Match 24

A Ghaffar

S Ali

S Ul Haq Bhatti

R Ahmed

N Arshad

Pindi Boys Defenders CC vs Seven Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pindi Boys Defenders CC vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: A Urrahim, B Ghazanfar, A Ghaffar

All-rounders: M Irfan, S Ali, U Doger, R Ahmed, S Babar

Bowlers: M Saghir, H Ali

Pindi Boys Defenders CC vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: A Ghaffar

All-rounders: M Irfan, S Ali, U Doger, R Ahmed, N Arshad

Bowlers: M Saghir, H Ali, R Bangash, S Manshad

