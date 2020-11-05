Defentas Sporting Club and Bergamo United Cricket Club will square off in match number 19 of the ECS T10 Rome 2020. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in this year's tournament.

Defentas Sporting Club have lost both their games so far and in a similar fashion. They batted first in both the games and lost the games well before it was their turn to bowl. They scored a paltry sum of 85 in 6.5 overs in their first game while putting up only 66, which was chased down in a mere 5.5 overs in their second fixture.

Although Bergamo United Cricket Club has lost one of their two games, they have played positive cricket in this tournament. They started off with a win as they defended a low score of 75 against Bologna Cricket Club. The win was followed by a four run loss to Venezia Cricket Club while chasing 102. Nonetheless, they start this game as slight favorites.

Squads to choose from

Defentas Sporting Club: Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Tirath Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Muhammed Hossain, Abdur Jemi, Jamal Uddin.

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Mubashir Amin, Azmat Ali, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Fahran Javaid.

Predicted Playing XIs

Defentas Sporting Club: Asraful Islam, Muhammed Hossain, Mohsin Ahmed (wk), Shadamgul Zadran, Mukhtiar Singh, Tirath Singh, Talvinder Deep, Sukhpal Kumar, Hossain Jakir (c), Ravinder Bhullar, Abdur Jemi

Bergamo United Cricket Club: Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashir Amin (wk), Mubashar Hussain, Muddasar Raja, Ravi Paul, Azmat Ali (c), Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali

Match Details

Match: Defentas Sporting Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club

Date: November 6th 2020, 5:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has been a good surface for batting and the totals put up when batting first has been towering. The bounce seems to be true and the batsmen are able to play through the line. Expect the pitch for this game to offer more of the same as well.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Defentas Sporting Club vs Bergamo United Cricket Club)

Dream11 Team for DSC vs BUCC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mubashir Amin, Asraful Islam, Rizwan Tahir, Shadamgul Zadran, Mohsin Ahmed, Azmat Ali, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Muhammed Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Abdur Jemi

Captain: Mubashir Amin Vice-captain: Faisal Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Shadamgul Zadran, Mohsin Ahmed, Muhammed Hossain, Mukhtiar Singh, Ahsan Akram, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad, Tirath Singh

Captain: Muhammed Hossain Vice-captain: Faisal Muhammad