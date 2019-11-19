DEG vs QAL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Nov 19th, 2019

The first game of the Super League of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 pits Deccan Gladiators against the Qalandars on Tuesday. Deccan Gladiators came out victorious against the Karnataka Tuskers in the previous game courtesy of Kieron Pollard's brilliant knock.

While the Qalandars lost their previous game, they will be looking to get back into winning ways with the likes of Tom Banton and Dawid Malan in their ranks. All in all, a highly entertaining game is on the cards with both sides fancying its chances. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Deccan Gladiators

Shane Watson (C), Anton Devcich, Mohammad Shahzad, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Migael Pretorius, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Mason Crane, Zahoor Khan, Tymal Mills, Prashant Gupta

Qalandars

Dawid Malan(C), Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi, Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Seekuge Prasanna, Samit Patel, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hassan Khalid.

Playing XI Updates

Deccan Gladiators

No changes are expected for a good win over Karnataka Tuskers for the Gladiators. Shane Watson has already made a mark in the T10 League with Anton Devcich and Bhanuka Rajapaksa also complimenting him well. Kieron Pollard's experience adds another dimension to their batting unit.

Their bowling attack is filled with quality spinners with Fawad Ahmed and Zahir Khan keeping a check on the run-scoring in the middle overs. Migael Pretorius is one to watch out for in this game from the Deccan Gladiators roster.

Possible XI: Shahzad (WK), Watson(C), Devcich, Rajapaksa, Cutting, Pollard, Zahir, Zahoor, Pretorius, Fawad and Lawrence

Qalandars

No changes are expected from the Qalandars side that was starved of runs by Maratha Arabians. Much is expected from Tom Banton and Dawid Malan, who have already scored some runs in the previous games. Their bowling is well rounded with Chris Jordan leading their attack. Mujeeb should make his debut for Qalandars with him and Prasanna being key in the middle overs

Possible XI: Banton, Ronchi (WK), Malan(C), Salt, Clark, Jordan, Prasanna, Patel, Kumara, Mujeeb and Ahmed.

Match Details

Deccan Gladiators vs Qalandars, Match 13

19th November 2019, 5:00 PM IST

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Both teams would want to bat first on what is decent batting track. All the evening games have seen the chasing side win the game after restricting the run-scoring to less than a hundred. Spinners will get some turn early on and could make good use of the dimensions of the ground as well.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad and Luke Ronchi are both capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. Although he hasn't managed to do in the three games so far, Mohammad Shahzad should get the nod over Luke Ronchi for this game. Both of them could also be picked if the credits suffice.

Batsmen: Shane Watson and Tom Banton are must-haves in the side owing to their form. Likened to Kevin Pietersen, Tom Banton has already scored a fifty against Northern Warriors and is good value for a place in the fantasy side. To round off the batting department, the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Philip Salt also for the bill for this game.

Allrounders: While Kieron Pollard is a certainty in most fantasy team, the duo of Anton Devcich and Jordan Clark also warranty a place in the side. Known for his ability to clear the boundary with ease, Clark had done well with the ball and looks good for more wickets and runs on Tuesday. Another possible option can be Seekuge Prasanna, whose leg-spin is a handy option to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman is set make his first appearance in this year's T10 League and is one to keep an eye on. While Mujeeb occupies one spot in the side, the likes of Chris Jordan and Fawad Ahmed also warranty a place in the side. They are their team's best bets with the ball and should be able to pick a wicket or two in this crucial game. As for the final pick, one of Zahir Khan or Migael Pretorius should also do the trick.

Captain: Kieron Pollard's exploits in the previous game will ensure his name is in the running for captaincy. Nevertheless, the front-runners for the multiplier options would be Dawid Malan and Shane Watson. Kieron Pollard is also a useful option while Tom Banton's form is also too good to be ignored.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Shane Watson, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jordan Clark, Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Migael Pretorius. Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luke Ronchi, Shane Watson, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kieron Pollard, Jordan Clark, Seekuge Prasanna, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Zahir Khan and Fawad Ahmed. Captain. Dawid Malan, Vice-Captain: Shane Watson