DEK vs GEK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Corfu match - October 19th, 2021

Dekathlon will take on GEK in the first match of the ECS T10 Corfu 2021 at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu. They will be keen to leave their mark and start their ECS T10 Corfu campaign on a positive note.

Looking at GEK, they are on the rise in the recent past. They have a few domestic league and cup titles under their belts. Their most recent success came at the Greek Cup in 2020 and boasts a number of Greece internationals in their ranks. They are considered the favorites to win the ECS T10 Corfu, 2021.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the opening fixture of the ECS T10 Corfu, 2021.

#3 Muhammed Shafique

Muhammed Shafique is an all-rounder who will represent Dekathlon in the ECS T10 Corfu 2021. He is a top-order batter and a fast bowler. Shafique can gain you points with both bat and ball, making him a key pick in your Dream11 team.

#2 Asrar Ahmed

Asrar Ahmed is a Greek national player. He has scored 94 runs in seven T20I matches. Asrar has also picked up nine wickets in as many games. His all-round performance will hold the key to GEK’s run in the ECS T10 Corfu 2021. Asrar Ahmed is a top pick for your fantasy team and a viable captain/vice-captain choice.

#1 Aslam Mohammad

On the list is another Greek national team player, Aslam Mohammad. Aslam is the leading run-scorer for Greece in T20I’s. He has stacked up 126 runs from five innings at an impressive strike rate of 154. Mohammad also has two half-centuries to his name and is a destructive batter.

Aslam Mohammad is also a handy option with the ball, as he has picked up four wickets. His all-round abilities make him a must-pick in your fantasy team. He will play a key role as GEK looks to have a successful campaign in the ECS T10 Corfu 2021.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar