DEK vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 1 

Dekathlon (DEK) will take on GEK in match number one of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece on Monday.

Dekathlon aren’t a very big club and have players who mainly originate from Pakistan. GEK, meanwhile, have been performing well domestically in Greece over the last few years. They have won a few titles as well and could start as favorites on Tuesday.

DEK vs GEK Probable Playing 11 today

Dekathlon: Muaaz Ali, Abbas Anjum, Muhammad Shafique, Razwan Ali, Ramzan Muhammad (wk), Zubair Khan, Aman Shah (c), Bilal Ghulam, Hamza Ameer, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Amigudin

GEK: Aslam Mohammad (c), Tasos Manousis, Sinan Khan, Georgios Vramis, Giorgios Galanis, Alexandros Lago, Giorgos Nikitas (wk), Aamir Javaid, Asrar Ahmed, Spiros Syriotis, Stathis Kakarougas

Match Details

DEK vs GEK, Match 1, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 19th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The track at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise.

Today’s DEK vs GEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Giorgos Nikitas – Nikitas, who is quite handy with the willow, is likely to bat in the middle order for GEK. He is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Muaaz Ali – The DEK opener is a destructive player who can play big knocks. Capable of scoring at a rapid rate, he can hit boundaries at will.

All-rounder

Aslam Mohammad – The GEK skipper can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball, having fared well in the domestic competitions in Greece.

Bowler

Stathis Kakarougas – The right-arm pacer can bowl economical spells and can provide regular breakthroughs as well. He is one of GEK's premier bowlers.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEK vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Alexandros Lagos (GEK)

Aslam Mohammad (GEK)

Muaaz Ali (DEK)

Stathis Kakarougas (GEK)

Aman Shah (DEK)

DEK vs GEK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Dekathlon vs GEK - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Giorgos Nikitas, Georgios Vramis, Bilal Ghulam, Muaaz Ali, Aman Shah, Alexandros Lagos, Aslam Mohammad, Zubair Khan, Spiros Syriotis, Stathis Kakarougas, Shahbaz Akram

Captain: Aslam Mohammad. Vice-captain: Muaaz Ali

Dream11 Team for Dekathlon vs GEK - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Giorgos Nikitas, Georgios Vramis, Bilal Ghulam, Muaaz Ali, Razwan Ali, Aman Shah, Alexandros Lagos, Aslam Mohammad, Stathis Kakarougas, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Amigudin

Captain: Aman Shah. Vice-captain: Alexandros Lagos

Edited by Samya Majumdar