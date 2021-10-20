DEK vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 6

Dekathlon (DEK) will take on GEK in match number 6 of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece on Wednesday.

Dekathlon played three games on the opening day, losing twice. They started their ECS T10 Corfu campaign with two losses before finally getting off the mark by beating Athens Cricket Academy. Meanwhile, GEK have won all three of their ECS T10 Corfu games so far and will undoubtedly start as the favorites against Dekathlon.

DEK vs GEK Probable Playing 11 today

Dekathlon: Amarpreet Mehmi, Ramzan Muhammed (wk), Abbas Anjum, Tahir Ali, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Aman Shah (c), Shahbaz Akram, Thomas Zotos, Hasan Tutul, Zubair Khan

GEK: Aslam Mohammad (c), Tasos Manousis, Sinan Khan, Aamir Javaid, Georgios Galanis, Asrar Ahmed, Nikos Bouzis, Georgios Vramis, Spyridon Tsirigotis, Giorgos Nikitas (wk), Spiros Syriotis

Match Details

DEK vs GEK, Match 6, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 20th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. Each of the five ECS T10 Corfu games played on the first day were won by the teams batting first.

Today’s DEK vs GEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Tasos Manousis has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Corfu, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 225.80.

Batter

Aslam Mohammad has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Corfu. He has smashed 70 runs at a strike rate of 225.80 while also taking four wickets.

All-rounder

Asrar Ahmed has picked up two wickets at an economy of 7 and also chipped in with 13 runs.

Bowler

Shahbaz Akram has been one of the best players for DEK in the ECS T10 Corfu, picking up three wickets. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEK vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Aslam Mohammad (GEK): 299 points

Georgios Galanis (GEK): 184 points

Shahbaz Akram (DEK): 138 points

Asrar Ahmed (GEK): 127 points

Sinan Khan (GEK): 125 points

Important stats for DEK vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Aslam Mohammad: 70 runs & 4 wickets from three games

Georgios Galanis: 20 runs & 4 wickets from three games

A Tasos Manousis: 70 runs from three games

Shahbaz Akram: 9 runs & 3 wickets from three games

DEK vs GEK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Dekathlon vs GEK - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 6.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Tasos Manousis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Aslam Mohammad, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Asrar Ahmed, Aman Shah, Aamir Javaid, Georgios Galanis, Sinan Khan, Shahbaz Akram

Captain: Aslam Mohammad. Vice-captain: Shahbaz Akram

Dream11 Team for Dekathlon vs GEK - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 6.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Tasos Manousis, Amarpreet Mehmi, Aslam Mohammad, Ali Muaaz, Asrar Ahmed, Aman Shah, Aamir Javaid, Thomas Zotos, Georgios Galanis, Sinan Khan, Shahbaz Akram

Captain: Aslam Mohammad. Vice-captain: Georgios Galanis

Edited by Samya Majumdar