DEK vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 1 & 2

Dekathlon will take on GEK in match number one and two of the ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 at the Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu on Monday.

This is the first game of the tournament for both teams. Dekathlon aren’t a very big club and have players mainly who originate from Pakistan. GEK, on the other hand, have been performing well domestically in Greece in the last few years. They have won a few titles as well and will be the favorites heading into these fixtures.

DEK vs GEK Probable Playing 11 today

Dekathlon: Muaaz Ali, Abbas Anjum, Muhammad Shafique, Razwan Ali, Ramzan Muhammad (wk), Zubair Khan, Aman Shah (c), Bilal Ghulam, Hamza Ameer, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Amigudin

GEK: Aslam Mohammad (c), Tasos Manousis, Sinan Khan, Georgios Vramis, Giorgios Galanis, Alexandros Lago, Giorgos Nikitas (wk), Aamir Javaid, Asrar Ahmed, Spiros Syriotis, Stathis Kakarougas

Match Details

Match: DEK vs GEK

Date & Time: October 18th 2021, 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The track at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on. Expect a lot of runs to be scored. The pace bowlers may find some movement with the new ball but apart from that, it could well turn out to be a batting day.

Today’s DEK vs GEK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Giorgos Nikitas – Nikitas is likely to bat in the middle-order for GEK and he can get handy runs. He is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Muaaz Ali – The DEK opener is a destructive player and can get big scores. He also scores boundaries at will and operates at a rapid rate.

All-rounders

Aslam Mohammad – Mohammad is the captain of the GEK side. He can have a huge impact with both bat and ball and has fared well in the domestic competitions in Greece.

Bowlers

Stathis Kakarougas – The right-arm pacer can bowl economical spells and can be very effective. He is one of the premier bowlers for GEK.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEK vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Team

Alexandros Lago (GEK)

Aslam Mohammad (GEK)

Muaaz Ali (DEK)

Stathis Kakarougas (GEK)

Aman Shah (DEK)

DEK vs GEK Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Giorgos Nikitas, Georgios Vramis, Bilal Ghulam, Muaaz Ali, Aman Shah, Alexandros Lago, Aslam Mohammad, Zubair Khan, Spiros Syriotis, Stathis Kakarougas, Shahbaz Akram

Captain: Aslam Mohammad Vice-captain: Muaaz Ali

Dream11 Team for Dekathlon vs GEK - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 1 & 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Giorgos Nikitas, Georgios Vramis, Bilal Ghulam, Muaaz Ali, Razwan Ali, Aman Shah, Alexandros Lago, Aslam Mohammad, Stathis Kakarougas, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Amigudin

Captain: Aman Shah Vice-captain: Alexandros Lago

