DEK vs KSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 7

Dekathlon (DEK) will take on Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) in match number seven of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece on Wednesday.

Dekathlon haven't had a great start to their ECS T10 Corfu campaign, winning once and losing twice on the first day. Kallithea Sixers Athens, meanwhile, will look to kickstart their ECS T10 Corfu journey with a win. Although they came into existence only this year, they do have some quality players in their ranks.

DEK vs KSA Probable Playing 11 today

Dekathlon: Amarpreet Mehmi, Ramzan Muhammed (wk), Abbas Anjum, Tahir Ali, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Aman Shah (c), Shahbaz Akram, Thomas Zotos, Hasan Tutul, Zubair Khan

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Parveez Niazai, Naquibullah Ahmadzai, Clinton Freeman (wk), Vaios Pringas (c), Awais Sahib, Qasim Shah, Jonathan Allen, Akeel Sahib, Asim Ameer, Meraj Naseer

Match Details

DEK vs KSA, Match 7, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 20th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. Each of the five ECS T10 Corfu games played on the first day were won by the teams batting first.

Today’s DEK vs KSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

The KSA wicketkeeper-batter is likely to come in at no.3. Clinton Freeman could be a potential game-changer with the bat.

Batter

Amarpreet Mehmi, who bats at the top of the order for DEK, is yet to get going in the ECS T10 Corfu. But he has fared well with the ball.

All-rounder

Parveez Niazai will most probably open the bowling for KSA as he is a genuine wicket-taker. He can make some vital contributions on the batting front as well.

Bowler

Shahbaz Akram has been very consistent in the ECS T10 Corfu, picking up three wickets in as many games. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEK vs KSA Dream11 Prediction Team

Thomas Zotos (DEK): 146 points

Shahbaz Akram (DEK): 138 points

Amarpreet Mehmi (DEK): 50 points

Parveez Niazai (KSA): Yet to play in the ECS T10 Corfu

Asim Ameer (KSA): Yet to play in the ECS T10 Corfu

Important stats for DEK vs KSA Dream11 Prediction Team

Thomas Zotos: 4 wickets from three games

Shahbaz Akram: 9 runs & 3 wickets from three games

DEK vs KSA Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Dekathlon vs Kallithea Sixers Athens - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 7.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clinton Freeman, Awais Sahib, Ali Muaaz, Bilal Ghulam, Amarpreet Mehmi, Asim Ameer, Parveez Niazai, Aman Shah, Akeel Sahib, Shahbaz Akram, Thomas Zotos

Captain: Parveez Niazai. Vice-captain: Shahbaz Akram

Dream11 Team for Dekathlon vs Kallithea Sixers Athens - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021 Match 7.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clinton Freeman, Awais Sahib, Ali Muaaz, Amarpreet Mehmi, Asim Ameer, Parveez Niazai, Vaios Pringas, Aman Shah, Akeel Sahib, Shahbaz Akram, Thomas Zotos

Captain: Asim Ameer. Vice-captain: Aman Shah

Edited by Samya Majumdar