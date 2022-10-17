DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022, Playoff

The playoff of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will see Delhi Under 19 (DEL-U19) lock horns with Maharashtra Under 19 (MAH-U19) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (October 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Delhi will be playing their first game after a successful domestic season. Maharashtra, meanwhile, won their first game against Baroda by seven wickets.

Delhi will look to kick off their campaign with a win, but Maharashtra have a better team and expected to prevail.

DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19 Match Details

The playoff of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be played on Monday at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19, Playoff Match

Date and Time: October 17, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The surface at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram looks well-balanced. There should be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. As the pitch looks fresh, both teams would prefer chasing on winning the toss.

DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19 Form Guide

DEL-U19 - Will be playing their first game

MAH-U19 - W

DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19 Probable Playing XIs

DEL-U19

No injury update

Krish Yadav (wk), S Singh, Ankit Kumar-II, Shreshth Yadav, Yash Dabas, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Yatish Singh, Aman Bharti-I, Aatrey, Dev Kashyap

MAH-U19

No injury update

Sharwin Uday Kisave (wk), Abhinandan Gaikwad, Sachin Dhas, Digvijay Patil, Arshin Kulkarni, Kiran Chormale, Yash Boramani, Razeq Fallah, Tilak Jadhav, Parthamesh Gawade, Sohan Jamale

DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Uday

S Uday is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. K Yadav is another good pick.

Batters

S Singh

S Dhas and S Singh are the two best batter picks. A Kumar has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Chormale

K Chormale and A Rana are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Kulkarni is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Singh

The top bowler picks are R Singh and L Sehrawat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Fallah is another good pick.

DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chormale

K Chormale is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He scored ten runs and took three wickets in the last game against Baroda.

S Dhas

As the pitch looks well-balanced, you could make S Dhas the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 61 in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for DEL-U19 vs MAH-U19, Play-off Match

A Kulkarni

S Singh

S Dhas

K Chormale

A Kumar

Delhi Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Uday, K Yadav

Batters: A Kumar, S Singh, S Dhas

All-rounders: K Chormale, A Rana, A Kulkarni

Bowlers: R Singh, R Fallah, L Sehrawat

Delhi Under 19 vs Maharashtra Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Uday

Batters: A Kumar, S Singh, S Dhas, D Patil

All-rounders: K Chormale, A Rana, A Kulkarni

Bowlers: R Singh, P Tiwari, L Sehrawat

