DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 17, 2021

Delhi take on Haryana in a 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both Delhi and Haryana have produced thumping wins in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy over Mumbai this season.

Delhi, in particular, are one of the hot favourites in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, owing to their batting depth. Although they did lose their previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Kerala, Shikhar Dhawan and co will be eyeing a crucial win over Haryana to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, Haryana also have a well-balanced unit and have the experience of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma to fall back on as well. While their batting unit is a touch inexperienced, they have come up with the goods when needed.

Given the riches in their bowling department, Haryana are expected to give Delhi a run for their money. With the Wankhede Stadium playing host to this much-awaited Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash, another high-scoring game could beckon.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal and Siddhant Sharma.

Haryana

Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Yashu Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Guntashveer Singh, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandilla, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda.

Predicted Playing-11s

Delhi

S Dhawan, H Dalal, H Singh, N Rana, L Yadav, A Rawat, A Badoni, P Negi, P Sangwan, I Sharma and S Singh.

Haryana

C Bishnoi, A Chaprana, H Rana, R Sharma, S Chauhan, J Yadav, R Tewatia, Y Sharma, S Kumar, M Sharma and Y Chahal.

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Haryana

Date: 17th January 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a very good one to bat on, so there is little room for error for the bowlers.

The pacers will get some extra bounce off the surface although the pitch may largely be batsman-friendly. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, which could make their lives difficult in the middle overs.

Both teams would ideally want to chase in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game, with 180 runs likely to be a par-score at this venue.

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rawat, S Dhawan, H Singh, S Chauhan, H Rana, L Yadav, R Tewatia, I Sharma, S Singh, J Yadav and Y Chahal.

Captain: S Dhawan. Vice-Captain: H Rana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rawat, S Dhawan, N Rana, S Chauhan, H Rana, L Yadav, R Tewatia, I Sharma, S Singh, A Chaprana and Y Chahal.

Captain: S Dhawan. Vice-Captain: R Tewatia.