DEL vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - February 25th, 2021

Delhi will lock horns with Himachal Pradesh in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

Delhi lost their season opener against Mumbai after failing to put up a challenging total on the board. They scored 211 runs, courtesy of an unbeaten century by Himmat Singh. His knock went in vain as Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw also notched up an unbeaten ton to guide his side to a victory by 7 wickets.

In their second outing, Delhi scored 354 runs in 50 overs, thanks to the centuries by Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana. They later bowled out Puducherry for 175 runs, thus winning the match by 179 runs.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, also lost their season opener after failing to chase 296 runs against Maharashtra. They were bowled out for 236 and fell short by 59 runs.

In their second fixture, Himachal Pradesh bowled out Rajasthan for a below-par total of 199. Captain Rishi Dhawan led the attack with six wickets to his name. In response, Dhawan scored an unbeaten 73 and guided his side to a victory. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant performance both with the bat and the ball.

With two evenly-matched sides meeting each other, one can expect a thriller on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Manjot Kalra, Hiten Dalal, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand

Himachal Pradesh

RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Nikhil Gangta, Digvijay Rangi, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Vipin Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Arpit Guleria, Sidharth Sharma, Ekant Sen, Abhimanyu Rana, Ankush Bedi, Akash Vasisht, Ankit Kalsi

Predicted Playing XI

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Anuj Rawat(w), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit YadavHimachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Akash Vasisht, Ankush Bains(w), Abhimanyu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Digvijay Rangi

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh

Time: 25th February 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The track at KL Saini Ground has provided equal assistance to the batsmen and the bowlers. One can expect a fair contest between the bat and the ball. Pacers are expected to enjoy bowling at this track when compared to spinners.

DEL vs HIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DEL vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prashant Chopra, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Abhimanyu Rana, Rishi Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Arora, Ayush Jamwal, Mayank Dagar.

Captain: Rishi Dhawan Vice-Captain: Himmat Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankush Bains, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Abhimanyu Rana, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, Ayush Jamwal, Pradeep Sangwan

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan Vice-Captain: Dhruv Shorey