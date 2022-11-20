DEL vs JHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Vijay Hazare Trophy, Elite Group B Match 

Delhi will lock horns with Jharkhand in an Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture at the Calcutta Cricket & Football Ground in Kolkata on November 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about DEL vs JHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Delhi have won three of their five games and are fifth in the standings. They won their last game against Sikkim by ten wickets. Jharkhand, meanwhile, are third in the points table, having won four of their five games. They won their last game against Meghalaya by 192 runs.

DEL vs JHA Match Details

The sixth round of Elite Group B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played at the Calcutta Cricket & Football Ground in Kolkata on Sunday (November 21) at 08:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: DEL vs JHA, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Round 6, Elite Group B

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 08:30 am IST

Venue: Calcutta Cricket & Football Ground, Kolkata

DEL vs JHA Pitch Report

The track at the Calcutta Cricket & Football Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers could trouble batters due to the double paced nature of this pitch, and spinners could be a bit handy too. Two of the last three games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 199

Average second innings score: 174

DEL vs JHA Form Guide (Previous Matches)

DEL: W-L-L-W-W

JHA: W-W-L-W-W

DEL vs JHA probable playing XIs for today’s match

DEL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

DEL Probable Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey, Kunwar Bidhuri, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Yadav

JHA Injury/Team News

No major injury update

JHA Probable Playing XI

Nazim Siddiqui, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Suraj, Bal Krishna, Anukul Roy, Kumar Kushagra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh

DEL vs JHA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kumar Kushagra (5 matches, 97 runs, Strike Rate: 80.83)

Along with being in good form with the bat, Kumar has been a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He has scored 97 runs in two innings.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Singh (5 matches, 245 runs, Strike Rate: 85.66)

Singh has scored big runs. He has amassed 245 runs in five games at a strike rate of 85.66.

Top All-rounder Pick

Lalit Yadav (5 matches, 120 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 65.22 and Economy Rate: 3.10)

Yadav has picked up wickets and playing finishing knocks. He has smashed 120 runs and taken six wickets in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Shivank Vashisht (5 matches, 63 runs & 7 wickets, Strike-Rate: 73.26 & Economy Rate: 4.08)

Vashisht has been bowling well with his off-spin, picking up seven wickets in five games. He has also managed 63 runs.

DEL vs JHA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Virat Singh

Singh has been in great touch this season with the bat and has scored some handsome runs. He could be an ideal pick for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Lalit Yadav

Yadav has scored 120 runs and scalped six wickets in five games. He's a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his team.

Five Must-pick players with stats for DEL vs JHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Lalit Yadav 120 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

Shivank Vashisht 7 wickets in 5 matches

Virat Singh 245 runs in 5 matches

Kumar Kushagra 97 runs in 5 matches

Utkarsh Singh 345 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches

DEL vs JHA match expert tips

Utkarsh Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Utkarsh Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

DEL vs JHA Dream11 Prediction Team, Elite Group B, Head-to-Head League

DEL vs JHA Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

DEL vs JHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra

Batters: Saurabh Tiwary, Himmat Singh, Virat Singh

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Kunwar Bidhuri

Bowlers: Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini

DEL vs JHA Dream11 Prediction Team, Elite Group B, Grand League

DEL vs JHA Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

DEL vs JHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra

Batters: Saurabh Tiwary, Virat Singh, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Lalit Yadav, Dhruv Shorey

Bowlers: Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht

