DEL vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Mar 01, 2021

Delhi will lock horns with Rajasthan in a Round V - Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Monday. Moreover, this will be the last Elite group-stage encounter for both teams.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. Delhi have won three of their four matches and are placed second in the Group D points table. They successfully chased down a 329-run target in their last Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Maharashtra, doing so with three wickets and four balls to spare.

Pradeep Sangwan and co will look to register their fourth consecutive victory on the trot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A win will also confirm their spot in the quarter-finals, but a defeat would mean they will have to depend on the outcome of other matches.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have had a dismal campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning only one of their four games. They are placed in the penultimate position in the Group D points table.

They lost their last game in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Mumbai by 67 runs. The Ashok Menaria-led side have lost three games on the trot and are already out of the qualification race.

However, they will look to win this game and end their run on a high.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (WK), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma and Vision Panchal.

Rajasthan

Manender Narender Singh (WK), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (C), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhimanyu Lamba, Akash Singh, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ramnivas Golada, Rajat Choudhary, Deepak Karwasara, Samarpit Joshi, Shiva Chouhan, Yash Kothari, Arafat Khan, Chandrapal Singh and Khaleel Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-11s

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (WK), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Rajasthan

Manender Narender Singh (WK), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (C), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhimanyu Lamba, Akash Singh.

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Rajasthan.

Date: 1st March 2021; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground is a sporting one that supports both batsmen and bowlers.

The last three Vijay Hazare Trophy games played at this venue have been won by the teams batting first. So the captain who wins the toss could bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average 1st-innings score at this venue is 269 runs.

DEL vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Manender Narender Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Ashok Menaria, Lalit Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, SK Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Mahipal Lomror. Vice-Captain: Lalit Yadav.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Manender Narender Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Ashok Menaria, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Mahipal Lomror, Pradeep Sangwan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Lalit Yadav. Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana.