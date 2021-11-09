DEL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group E Match

Round 5 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Delhi (DEL) take on Saurashtra (SAU) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Both Delhi and Saurashtra have been impressive in this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With three wins each, Delhi and Saurashtra will look to solidify their standing in the top half of the Group E points table. While Saurashtra have looked the better of the two teams, Delhi have a good mix of youth and experience to fall back on, giving them the edge in this encounter. Either way, both teams will be keen to get a crucial win to boost their chances of qualification in Rohtak.

DEL vs SAU Probable Playing 11 Today

DEL XI

Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Navdeep Saini, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashisht and Simarjeet Singh

SAU XI

Himalaya Barad, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Kushang Patel, Dharmendra Jadeja and Chetan Sakariya

Match Details

DEL vs SAU, Round 5, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 9th November 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: CH Bansi Lal Stadium, Rohtak

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Rohtak with little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to bide their time against the new ball and get set for the long haul. There will be some turn on offer for the spinners, something that the batters will be wary of. With the pitch not likely to change much during the game, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s DEL vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sheldon Jackson: Sheldon Jackson has been in fine form for Saurashtra, even scoring a fifty in his previous outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Although Anuj Rawat is a fine option as well, Jackson is one to watch out for and could be a good addition to your DEL vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Himmat Singh: Himmat Singh has done well while batting in the top order for Delhi, scoring quick runs in the middle overs. However, Himmat is due for a big score and could be in for a huge performance against Saurashtra in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana has been Delhi's go-to batter in this tournament, with the all-rounder scoring over 100 runs at a strike-rate of 160. The southpaw will be key against a strong Saurashtra bowling attack and should be a must-have in your DEL vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini has been very economical with the new ball for Delhi. But he doesn't have as many wickets as he would have liked, something he will look to take care of in this fixture, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DEL vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Nitish Rana (DEL)

Jaydev Unadkat (SAU)

Navdeep Saini (DEL)

Important stats for DEL vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Jaydev Unadkat - 8 wickets in 4 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Pradeep Sangwan - 8 wickets in 4 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Nitish Rana - 116 runs in 4 SMAT 2021 matches, SR: 163.38

DEL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

DEL vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, A Rawat, A Vasavada, H Barad, H Singh, N Rana, P Mankad, L Yadav, J Unadkat, N Saini and C Sakariya

Captain: N Rana. Vice-captain: A Vasavada

DEL vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, A Rawat, A Vasavada, H Barad, H Singh, N Rana, P Mankad, L Yadav, J Unadkat, N Saini and C Sakariya

Captain: N Rana. Vice-captain: P Mankad

Edited by Samya Majumdar