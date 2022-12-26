DEL vs TN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Delhi (DEL) will lock horns with Tamil Nadu (TN) in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The match is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST. Before the live action starts, here is everything you need to know about today's DEL vs TN Dream 11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be looking to get a win in this match to get their campaign back on track. Delhi and Tamil Nadu have played two matches each in the tournament and have both drawn one and won one so far this season.

Delhi, led by young batting prodigy Yash Dhull, are currently a spot ahead of Tamil Nadu owing to a better net run rate.

DEL vs TN Match Details

The match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu will be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, December 27. The match will start at 9.30 am IST.

DEL vs TN, Ranji Trophy Match

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

DEL vs TN Match Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitely Stadium will be a sporty one. While on the first day there will be something for the pacers, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Batters who can spend some time in the middle with patience will be able to score big.

DEL vs TN Form Guide (This Tournament)

DEL - D-W

TN - W-D

DEL vs TN Probable Playing XIs

DEL Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Delhi Probable Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Harshit Rana, Vikash Mishra, Vaibhav Rawal, Pranshu Vijayran, Hrithik Shokeen, and Simarjeet Singh.

TN Team

No major injury updates.

Tamil Nadu Probable Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Indrajith (c), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Pradosh Paul, R Sai Kishore, S Ajith Ram, Sandeep Warrier, and Lakhsminaryanan Vignesh.

DEL vs TN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Narayan Jagadeesan ( 2 Matches, 224 Runs, Average: 74.66)

Narayan Jagadeesan has been in tremendous form in the domestic arena this season. Even in this tournament, he has been consistent enough and is the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Dhruv Shorey ( 2 Matches, 443 Runs, Average: 221.50)

The opener from Delhi has been in great touch. Shorey has already notched up a double century this season and his consistency makes him a must-pick for this match.

All-rounder

Baba Aparajith ( 2 Matches, 222 Runs, Average: 111.00)

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has been in fine touch with the bat. Aparajith has a century and a fifty to his name in this tournament. His batting prowess makes him a sure pick for the match.

Bowler

Sandeep Warrier ( 2 Matches, 10 Wickets, Economy Rate: 2.64)

The medium-pace bowler has been in good form this season. Warrier has picked up wickets and hence is a crucial pick for the match.

DEL vs TN Match Captain and Vice Captain Choices

Dhruv Shorey

Dhruv Shorey's dream run with the bat so far in the tournament makes him a prime contender for the captain or vice-captain pick.

B Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has been giving some solid starts to Tamil Nadu in this tournament. His consistency makes him a very good choice for the captain's slot.

DEL vs TN Match Top 5 picks

Dhruv Shorey - 443 runs in 2 matches

Baba Aparajith - 222 runs in 2 matches

Narayan Jagadeesan - 224 runs in 2 Matches

Sandeep Warrier - 10 wickets in 2 matches

Yash Dhull - 119 runs in 2 matches.

DEL vs TN Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Arun Jaitely Stadium will gradually bring spinners into play. So, keeping a good balance between medium pacers and spinners is advisable.

DEL vs TN Dream 11 prediction today, Head-to-Head League

DEL vs TN- Dream 11 Prediction, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Baba Indrajith, Dhruv Shorey, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, R. Sai Kishore

Bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Sandip Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen

DEL vs TN Dream 11 prediction today, Grand League

DEL vs TN Dream 11 prediction today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Baba Indrajith, Dhruv Shorey, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, R. Sai Kishore

Bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Sandip Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen

