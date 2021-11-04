DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match - November 4, 2021

Delhi will take on Uttarakhand in their opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Thursday.

Both sides failed to make it to the quarter-final stage last season. However, they will look to look to put up inspirational performances in the upcoming edition of the competition and make it to the knockout stage.

Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, and Navdeep Saini are the four players to watch out for from the Delhi side. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, will have their eyes pinned on Iqbal Abdulla to restrict the opponent to a below-par total.

On that note, here we take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Delhi and Uttarakhand.

#3 Navdeep Saini

Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini will be a key pick for your Dream11 team. The Indian pacer has picked up 49 wickets in 61 T20 matches and is expected to pick up a handful of wickets against the relatively weak batting lineup of Uttarakhand.

The batters will have to be mindful of Saini's variations in pace and length. He could be a real threat to the opposition on Thursday.

#2 Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Latit Yadav could play a key role with both bat and ball. He can play the role of an anchor to stabilize the team's middle-order batting and can score a handful of runs for Delhi.

Moreover, he can also roll over his arm when needed. The off-spinner can bowl during powerplays or middle overs for his side to pick up crucial wickets.

#1 Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders top-order batter Nitish Rana is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team during Delhi's season opener. The left-handed batter has played a few brilliant knocks for his IPL side during the UAE leg.

He will look to add a few runs to his team's tally on Thursday and is one of the batters to watch out for this season.

