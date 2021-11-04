DEL vs UT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Elite Group E

Delhi will take on Uttarakhand in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak on Thursday.

Delhi had a decent outing last year, finishing second in the standings. They won three of their five matches, and will look for a better performance this time around. Pradeep Sangwan is leading the side this season.

Uttarakhand, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Elite Group C standings last year, winning only once. Jay Bista will be the player to watch out for as far for Uttarakhand.

DEL vs UT Probable Playing XIs

DEL XI

Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisht, Shivam Sharma/Siddhant Sharma.

UT XI

Jay Bista, Piyush Joshi, Avneesh Sudha, Dikshanshu Negi, Saurabh Rawat/Vaibhav Bhatt, Robin Bist, Kunal Chandela, Swapnil Singh, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari.

Match Details

Match: DEL vs UT, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Elite Group E.

Date and Time: 4th November, 2021; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak.

Pitch Report

The stadium has hosted plenty of Ranji Trophy games. The surface is suited to bowlers, so batters will need to bide their time on it. They will also have to time their shots well to find gaps in the field. Bowling first should be a good option for both camps.

Today’s DEL vs UT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anuj Rawat could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

Jay Bista is the leading man with the bat for Uttarakhand. He was terrific for them last year, and scored 217 runs at an average of 54.25. He also scored two half-centuries.

All-rounders

Nitish Rana has plenty of experience in the shortest format of the game. He played a key role with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who reached the final of IPL 2021. Rana was the top-scorer for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, where he amassed 183 runs in five matches, and also picked up two wickets. He should be the first choice for captaincy in your Dream11 Fantasy side.

Meanwhile, Lalit Yadav is a well-rounded player who contributes well in all three departments. Last season, he collected 152 runs for Delhi, and also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.6.

Bowlers

Navdeep Saini has plenty of experience playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India in T20 matches. He will hope to use that experience in this tournament. His pace and ability to hit the deck hard makes him a handful in every phase of the innings.

Five best players to pick in DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction team

Nitish Rana (DEL).

Lalit Yadav (DEL).

Navdeep Saini (DEL).

Jay Bista (UT).

Himmat Singh (DEL).

Key stats for DEL vs UT Dream11 prediction team

Nitish Rana: 183 runs and 2 wickets last season.

Lalit Yadav: 152 runs and 7 wickets last season.

Jay Bista: 217 runs last season.

Himmat Singh: 171 runs and 1 wicket last season.

Dikshanshu Negi: 152 runs and 4 wickets last season.

DEL vs UT Dream11 Prediction Today

DEL vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Jay Bista, Robin Bist, Lalit Yadav, Dikshanshu Negi, Nitish Rana, Mayank Mishra, Navdeep Saini, Pradeep Sangwan.

Captain: Nitish Rana. Vice-Captain: Lalit Yadav.

DEL vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Jay Bista, Lalit Yadav, Dikshanshu Negi, Nitish Rana, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Navdeep Saini, Pradeep Sangwan.

Captain: Jay Bista. Vice-Captain: Navdeep Saini.

Edited by Bhargav