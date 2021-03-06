DEL vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Mar 07, 2021

Delhi will lock horns with Uttarakhand in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The winner of the match will take on Uttar Pradesh for a place in the semi-finals.

Delhi ended the group stage of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy in second place, winning four of their five matches. They entered the pre-quarterfinals of this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy by beating Rajasthan by eight wickets in their last game.

However, they will be missing the services of their star player Shikhar Dhawan who has left the Delhi camp to join the Team India squad for the T20I series against England.

Uttarakhand, meanwhile, were unbeaten in their five group-stage matches in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy to take top place in the Plate division. They registered a massive 145-run victory over Sikkim in their last Vijay Hazare Trophy game to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

An edge-of-the-seat thriller in the Vijay Hazare Trophy could be on the cards when these two sides battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (WK), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja (WK), Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma and Vision Panchal.

Uttarakhand

Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela (C), Dikshanshu Negi, Saurabh Rawat (WK), Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Iqbal Abdulla, Samad Fallah, Tanush Gusain, Agrim Tiwari, Sunny Rana, Vijay Jethi, Arya Sethi, Himanshu Bisht, Sanyam Arora, Pradeep Chamoli , Ankit Manor, Vaibhav Bhatt (WK) and Yogesh Rawat.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Delhi

Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (WK), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand.

Uttarakhand

Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela (C), Dikshanshu Negi, Saurabh Rawat (WK), Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Iqbal Abdulla, Samad Fallah, Tanush Gusain, Agrim Tiwari.

Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Uttarakhand.

Date: 7th March 2021; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Pitch Report

The track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is a batting-friendly one with an average first-innings score of 276 runs.

The spinners have enjoyed great success at this venue and are expected to dictate the terms in this game too. The team batting first have won most of the 2021 Vijay Hazare trophy games on this ground. So the captain winning the toss in this Vijay Hazare Trophy game could look to bat first and put up a tall score on the board.

DEL vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DEL vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Rawat, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela, Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Dikshanshu Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Captain: Lalit Yadav. Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saurabh Rawat, Jay Gokul Bista, Himmat Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Dikshanshu Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Iqbal Abdulla, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Captain: Nitish Rana. Vice-Captain: Dhruv Shorey.