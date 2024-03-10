DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 17

The 17th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals Women have won four of their last six matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches of the 2024 season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Delhi Capitals Women are the favorites.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The 17th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on Sunday, March 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs BAN-W, 17th Match

Date and Time: 10th March 2023, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi supports both batters and the bowlers, so prefer focusing on all-rounders. The last match played here was between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women, where a total of 381 runs were scored for a loss of 10 wickets.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Form Guide

DEL-W - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

BAN-W - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

DEL-W vs BAN-W Probable Playing XI

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Meg Lanning ©, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.

BAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana ©, Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh (BAN-W)

R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. T Bhatia is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

S Mandhana (BAN-W)

M Lanning and S Verma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match.

All-rounders

J Jonassen (DEL-W)

A Capsey and J Jonassen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat and also bowl some overs. G Wareham is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

R Yadav (DEL-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Yadav and A Reddy. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. S Molineux is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEL-W vs BAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Mandhana

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make S Mandhana the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match. She has smashed 243 runs in the last six matches.

J Jonassen

J Jonassen loves performing against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and pitch is also expected to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match as will bat in the top order. She has smashed 62 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEL-W vs BAN-W, 17th

A Capsey

J Jonassen

M Lanning

S Mandhana

R Yadav

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, S Mandhana

All-rounders: A Capsey, G Wareham, J Jonassen, S Devine, E Perry

Bowlers: R Yadav, S Molineux

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, S Mandhana

All-rounders: A Capsey, G Wareham, J Jonassen, E Perry

Bowlers: R Yadav, S Molineux, A Reddy