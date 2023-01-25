DEL-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 5

Delhi Women (DEL-W) will take on Chandigarh Women (CHN-W) in the fifth match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the DEL-W vs CHN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Chandigarh Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. Delhi Women, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

Chandigarh Women will try their best to win the match, but Delhi Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

DEL-W vs CHN-W Match Details

The fifth match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on January 25 at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs CHN-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 5

Date and Time: January 25, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali

Pitch Report

Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

DEL-W vs CHN-W Form Guide

DEL-W - W W

CHN-W - Will be playing their first match

DEL-W vs CHN-W Probable Playing XI

DEL-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Laxmi Yadav (wk), Priya Punia (c), Pratika Rawal, Mallika Khatri, Shivani Jangid, Tanisha Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, Priya Mishra, Soni Yadav, and Parunika Sisodia.

CHN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Priyanka Guleria, Rajni Devi, Kashvee Gautam (c), Madhuri Ashokrao Aghav, Shivangi Yadav (wk), Monica Pandey, Shivani Thakur, Jyoti Kumari, Parushi Prabhakar, Aaradhana Bisht, and Nandani Sharma.

DEL-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Yadav

S Yadav, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. L Yadav is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Punia

M Khatri and P Punia are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Prabhakar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Dil Bahadur

A Soni and S Dil Bahadur are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Bisht is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Sisodia

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodia and P Saini. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Mishra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEL-W vs CHN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Punia

P Punia is one of the best players in the Delhi Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 130 runs in the last two matches.

P Mishra

P Mishra is one of the best picks in the Delhi Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has picked up six wickets in the last two matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for DEL-W vs CHN-W, Match 5

P Punia

A Soni

M Khatri

P Sisodia

P Mishra

Delhi Women vs Chandigarh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least five bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Women vs Chandigarh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Yadav, L Yadav

Batters: P Punia, P Prabhakar, M Khatri

All-rounders: S Dil Bahadur, A Soni, A Bisht

Bowlers: P Sisodia, P Saini, P Mishra

Delhi Women vs Chandigarh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Yadav

Batters: P Punia, P Prabhakar, M Pandey, P Rawal

All-rounders: S Dil Bahadur, A Soni, A Bisht

Bowlers: P Sisodia, P Saini, P Mishra

Poll : 0 votes