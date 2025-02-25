DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 25, 2025

Gujarat Giants will play their fourth match of WPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals on February 25. The Giants played three home matches during the Vadodara leg, registering one win and two defeats. They will take the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time this season.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals have been quite inconsistent in WPL 2025. They have played four matches, where they have emerged victorious twice and suffered two defeats. In their last match, DC lost against the UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Both DC and GG will be desperate for a victory when they take on each other in Bengaluru. Before the contest starts, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differentials in the Dream11 battles.

#3 Sarah Bryce (WK) (DEL-W)

A lot of fantasy players will select Gujarat Giants wicketkeeper Beth Mooney in their fantasy teams because of her experience. However, Mooney has not been at her best with the bat and gloves in WPL 2025 so far. She earned only 115 fantasy points during the three matches of the Vadodara leg.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals' Scottish wicketkeeper batter Sarah Bryce has earned 145 fantasy points. She was in the Dream Team for all of DC's matches played so far in WPL 2025.

Looking at the difference of two credits between Bryce and Mooney, going with the DC wicketkeeper for this match will be a wise move as it will allow the fantasy users to stack up their squad with other big names.

#2 Laura Wolvaardt (BAT) (GUJ-W)

Gujarat Giants' South African batter Laura Wolvaardt will be under pressure to deliver the goods for the team after an ordinary performance during the home leg. Laura is a class batter, but for some reason, she could not get going during the three matches played at the BCA Stadium.

Considering her recent form, not many fantasy users will take the risk of picking Laura in their teams. However, they should not forget that Laura has scored three half-centuries in her WPL career. A big knock is just around the corner for the South African batter, and it may come against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#1 Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GUJ-W)

Another Gujarat Giants player to feature on the list is their young bowler Kashvee Gautam. She produced a fine performance against the Mumbai Indians during GG's final WPL 2025 match of the Vadodara leg.

Gautam not only scored 20 runs with the bat but also took two wickets and bowled nine dot balls. Notably, she also maintained an economy rate of less than six per over.

Her confidence would have increased significantly after the impressive all-round show against the Mumbai Indians. While a majority of the fantasy users will have their eyes on Shikha Pandey and Priya Mishra in the bowling department, Kashvee Gautam can prove to be a differential pick in the Dream11 fantasy contests for this WPL 2025 game.

