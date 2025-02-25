DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 25, 2025

Delhi Capitals will play their fifth match of WPL 2025 against the Gujarat Giants on February 25. It is the 10th match of the competition, and the fifth one featuring the Capitals.

Ad

It also marks the first time the Gujarat Giants play a match outside the BCA Stadium in WPL 2025. The Giants played all of their previous three matches in Vadodara, registering one win and two defeats.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals have a 50% win record this season, with two wins and two defeats in four matches. DC won two out of their three matches in Vadodara but started with a loss in Bengaluru.

Ad

Trending

Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have a chance to attain the top position in the WPL 2025 points table by winning the upcoming match. Before the first ball is bowled, here's a look at the three players who Dream11 users can select as captain or vice-captain of their respective fantasy teams.

#3 Deandra Dottin (ALL) (GUJ-W)

Deandra Dottin has been one of the most impressive players in WPL 2025 so far. She has entertained the fans with some big shots and also bowled some crucial overs of pace for the Gujarat Giants.

Ad

An all-rounder like Dottin is always an asset in fantasy contests. While some fans might be concerned about her lower batting position, they should note that she played handy cameos in Gujarat Giants' matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz.

If Dottin smashes a quickfire 30 with the bat and chips in with two wickets in the bowling unit, she can be among the top fantasy points scorers. Thus, picking her as captain or vice-captain may not be the wrong move.

Ad

#2 Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC-W)

Another all-round option to feature on the list is Delhi Capitals' pace-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. The Australian player has been inconsistent in WPL 2025.

She scored 100+ fantasy points in the first match but did not even make it to the Dream Team in the next game. After that, she scored 100+ points again, and then, failed to make it to the Dream Team once again.

Ad

Picking Sutherland as a captain or vice-captain might be a risky move, but considering how she has scored 100+ fantasy points in two matches, selecting her as vice-captain is a risk worth taking.

#1 Ash Gardner (ALL) (GUJ-W)

The best choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy in WPL 2025 matches featuring the Gujarat Giants will always be their captain Ash Gardner. She set the tournament on fire with her magnificent batting performances during the Vadodara leg.

Ad

Although Gardner proved a little expensive with the ball at times, she always chipped in with crucial wickets for her team. She has shown how a captain must lead a team from the front in the WPL 2025 season.

At the time of writing, over 50% of the Dream11 users have picked Gardner as their captain of the fantasy teams. Thus, she is the most reliable option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️