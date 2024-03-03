DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 10

The 10th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) squaring off against Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals Women have won two of their last three matches. Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, have lost all three of their games this season.

Gujarat Giants Women will be looking forward to making a comeback, but Delhi Capitals Women are expected to win today's contest.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Match Details

The 10th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on March 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W, 10th Match

Date and Time: 3rd March 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru aids batters. The last match played at the venue was between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women, where a total of 264 runs were scored for the loss of nine wickets.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Form Guide

DEL-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

GUJ-W - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XI

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

GUJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Mooney (GUJ-W)

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she is expected to perform well. T Bhatia is another good wicketkeeper pick for the game.

Batters

S Verma (DEL-W)

M Lanning and S Verma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played well in the last match. L Wolvaardt is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Kapp (DEL-W)

A Capsey and M Kapp are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a lot of overs. J Jonassen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Kanwer (GUJ-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Kanwer and A Reddy. Both played exceptionally well in the last few T20I matches. R Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kapp

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make M Kapp the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match since she is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs. She has smashed 48 runs in addition to taking six wickets in the last three matches.

J Jonassen

J Jonassen loves performing against Gujarat Giants Women and the pitch is also likely to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match as will bat in the top order. She smashed 36 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for DEL-W vs GUJ-W, 10th

A Capsey

J Jonassen

M Kapp

S Verma

B Mooney

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: A Capsey, A Gardner, J Jonassen, M Kapp, K Bryce

Bowlers: A Reddy, T Kanwer

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: A Capsey, A Gardner, J Jonassen, M Kapp

Bowlers: A Reddy, T Kanwer, R Yadav