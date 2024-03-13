DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 20

The 20th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) squaring off against Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals Women are currently leading the points table as they have won five of their last seven matches. Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, are last in the tournament's points table with only two wins of their seven matches. Gujarat Giants Women will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Delhi Capitals Women are expected to win.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Match Details

The 20th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on March 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W, 20th Match

Date and Time: March 13, 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi supports both batters. In the women's match, though, bowlers are equally crucial, so prefer focusing on all-rounders. The last match played here was between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Form Guide

DEL-W - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

GUJ-W - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XI

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Meg Lanning ©, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen

GUJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Bharti Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney (GUJ-W)

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. T Bhatia is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

M Lanning (DEL-W)

M Lanning and S Verma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. L Wolvaardt is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gardner (GUJ-W)

A Gardner and J Jonassen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a lot of overs. M Kapp is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Yadav (DEL-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Yadav and T Kanwer. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. A Reddy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kapp

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make M Kapp the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match. She has scored 71 runs and taken nine wickets in the last five matches.

J Jonassen

J Jonassen loves performing against Gujarat Giants Women and pitch is also expected to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match as will bat in the top order. She has made 63 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEL-W vs GUJ-W, 20th

A Gardner

J Jonassen

M Lanning

M Kapp

A Capsey

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, J Rodrigues, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: A Capsey, J Jonassen, A Gardner, M Kapp

Bowlers: R Yadav, T Kanwer

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, J Rodrigues, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: A Capsey, J Jonassen, A Gardner, M Kapp

Bowlers: R Yadav, A Reddy