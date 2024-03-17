DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 20

The Final match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Delhi Capitals Women have won six of their last eight matches. They were top in the 2024 points table. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, on the other hand, won the Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians Women by five runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Delhi Capitals Women are expected to win.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The Final match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on March 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs BAN-W, Final Match

Date and Time: 17th March 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi supports both batters. In the women's match, though, bowlers are equally crucial, so prefer focusing on all-rounders. The last match played here was between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

DEL-W vs BAN-W Form Guide

DEL-W - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

BAN-W - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

DEL-W vs BAN-W Probable Playing XI

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Meg Lanning ©, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey

BAN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana ©, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh

DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh (BAN-W)

R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. T Bhatia is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

M Lanning (DEL-W)

M Lanning and S Verma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. S Mandhana is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

E Perry (BAN-W)

E Perry and J Jonassen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a lot of overs. M Kapp is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Patil (BAN-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Yadav and S Patil. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. S Asha is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEL-W vs BAN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Perry

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make E Perry the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match. She has smashed 312 runs and taken seven wickets in the last eight matches.

J Jonassen

J Jonassen loves performing against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and pitch is also expected to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match as will bat in the top order. She has smashed 63 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEL-W vs BAN-W, Final

J Jonassen

M Lanning

M Kapp

E Perry

A Capsey

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, S Mandhana

All-rounders: A Capsey, J Jonassen, M Kapp, G Wareham, S Molineux, E Perry

Bowlers: S Patil

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, S Mandhana, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: A Capsey, J Jonassen, M Kapp, E Perry

Bowlers: S Patil, R Yadav