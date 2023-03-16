DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) take on Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction.

Delhi Capitals have been one of the teams to beat in the WPL with four wins in five matches. The likes of Shikha Pandey and Meg Lanning have been brilliant for the Capitals, who are within touching distance of sealing a playoff spot. They are up against a wounded Gujarat Giants side who have been riddled with injury and form concerns.

The Giants have not clicked as a unit in the WPL but have the resources to launch a late surge for a playoff spot.

Although the reverse fixture saw the Capitals thump the Giants by 10 wickets, a much more competitive game is expected between the two sides this time around.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 14

Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women will lock horns in the 14th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 16. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DEL-W vs GUJ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Giants Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants Women probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland/Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwaar and Mansi Joshi.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey and Tara Norris.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sushma Verma (4 matches, 34 runs, Average: 17.00)

Sushma Verma has blown cold in the tournament with only 34 runs in four matches. While she has batted in the lower-middle order, Sushma has come up with valuable runs at times of need.

Given her experience and wicketkeeping ability, Sushma can be a good addition to your DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (5 innings, 221 runs, Average: 55.25)

Meg Lanning is the top run-scorer in the WPL so far, scoring 221 runs in five matches. She is averaging 55.25 with two fifties to her name this season.

Given her consistency and experience, Lanning is a top pick for your DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Capsey (4 matches, 65 runs, 3 wickets)

Alice Capsey has shown glimpses of her ability so far, scoring 65 runs and picking up three wickets. She boasts a batting strike rate of 158.54, holding her in good stead.

With Capsey bowling a lot more in her last few matches, she is a must-have in your DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sneh Rana (5 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 36.67)

Sneh Rana has three wickets in five WPL matches so far at a sub-par average of 36.67. While she has held her own in the crunch moments, Rana is still due a big performance with the ball.

Given her batting capabilities and international experience as well, Rana could be a brilliant pick for your DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has been one of the standout players for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 89 runs and picking up six wickets in five matches. She had a fine outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous game, scoring a match-winning 32 and putting in an economical shift with the ball.

Given her form and skill set, Kapp is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has blown hot and cold in the WPL as part of the Gujarat Giants. While she has impressed with the ball with seven wickets to her name, Gardner has only 52 runs in five innings to her credit with the bat.

With Gardner is due for a big performance with both the bat and ball, she is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 221 runs in 5 matches Harleen Deol 155 runs in 5 matches Kim Garth 6 wickets in 4 matches Marizanne Kapp 6 wickets in 5 matches Shikha Pandey 8 wickets in 5 matches

DEL-W vs GUJ-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 14

Shikha Pandey has been one of the standout bowlers in the competition, picking up eight wickets in five matches. She has been particularly impressive with the new ball and comes into the game on the back of figures of 3/23 against Bangalore.

Given her form and the conditions on offer, Pandey is a fine pick for your DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team , Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sneh Rana, Alice Capsey (vc)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Tanuja Kanwer

