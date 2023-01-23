DEL-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 4

Delhi Women (DEL-W) will take on Haryana Women (HAR-W) in the fourth match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the DEL-W vs HAR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Haryana Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. Delhi Women, on the other hand, won their first match of the tournament against Baroda Women by eight wickets.

Haryana Women will try their best to win the match, but Delhi Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

DEL-W vs HAR-W Match Details

The fourth of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on January 23 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs HAR-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 4

Date and Time: January 23, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

DEL-W vs HAR-W Form Guide

DEL-W - W

HAR-W - Will be playing their first match

DEL-W vs HAR-W Probable Playing XI

DEL-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Laxmi Yadav (wk), Priya Punia (c), Pratika Rawal, Mallika Khatri, Shivani Jangid, Tanisha Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, Priya Mishra, Soni Yadav, and Parunika Sisodia.

HAR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Tannu Joshi, Deepika Kumari (wk), Bhawna Ohlan, Reema Sisodia, Tanisha Ohlan, Sheetal Rana, Versha Bhatiwal, Priyanka Dilbag Sharma, Savita Malik, Triveni Vasistha, and Pooja Phogat.

DEL-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Kumari

D Kumari, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. L Yadav is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Punia

M Khatri and P Punia are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Ohlan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Soni

A Soni and S Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Sisodia

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodia and A Kaur. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Mishra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEL-W vs HAR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Punia

P Punia is one of the best players in the Delhi Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She smashed 77 runs in the last match against Baroda Women.

A Soni

A Sonia is one of the best picks in the Delhi Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She smashed 36 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match against Baroda Women.

5 Must-Picks for DEL-W vs HAR-W, Match 4

P Punia

A Soni

M Khatri

P Sisodia

M Singh

Delhi Women vs Haryana Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers who will bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Women vs Haryana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Kumari

Batters: P Punia, B Ohlan, M Khatri

All-rounders: S Dil Bahadur, A Soni, M Singh, T Singh, S Rana

Bowlers: P Sisodia, A Kaur

Delhi Women vs Haryana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Kumari

Batters: P Punia, B Ohlan, M Khatri

All-rounders: A Soni, M Singh, T Singh, S Rana

Bowlers: P Sisodia, A Kaur, P Mishra

Poll : 0 votes