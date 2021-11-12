DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match - November 13th, 2021

The Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore will host the first pre-quarter-final match between Delhi Women and Jammu and Kashmir Women on November 13, Saturday.

Delhi were brilliant in the group stage as they finished with four wins and one loss to be in second position in the points table of Elite Group A. Their journey started with a win over Jharkhand. They later defeated Kerala and Tripura.

However, Maharashtra applied the brakes to Delhi's dominance. The team from the north made a strong comeback in their final group encounter against Assam to bag a quarter-final berth.

In the plate group, Jammu and Kashmir displayed their dominance to top the points table. They registered back-to-back wins against Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bihar and Manipur. However, Jammu and Kashmir faltered badly against Meghalaya in their final group stage encounter. They will be keen to continue their dominance going into the pre-quarter-final knockouts.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DEL-W vs JAM-W contest.

#3 Pratika (DEL-W)

With Priya Punia failing to create an impact as an opener, Delhi No. 3 batter Pratika lived up to everyone's expectations with big knocks in the tournament. Her 161-run knock against Assam in the final group game remains the best of the competition so far.

Pratika has scored 224 runs so far in five innings. Once she settles down, we can expect her to go berserk. She has notched up runs at an average of almost 75 with a strike rate of over 80.

#2 Bushra Ashraf (JAM-W)

Jammu and Kashmir batter at the No. 4 slot, Bushra Ashraf, could be a decent player to watch out for once she settles down. She has scored 117 runs in four innings at an average of 39. Ashraf's best knock of an unbeaten 56 came against Bihar.

For J&K Women to give a tough competition against Delhi Women, a lot will depend on Bushra Ashraf’s batting skills in the middle.

#1 Ayushi Soni (DEL-W)

Delhi's No. 4 batter Ayush Soni has been one of the impressive players in the XI for her side. She has scored 261 runs in five innings with a highest score of 87. Soni's average of 65.25 is one of the best in the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

She can roll her arm as well, having gone on to pick up three wickets so far in the tournament. Though Soni is not very potent with the ball, she can arrest the run flow and pick up some wickets at crucial stages.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee