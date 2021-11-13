DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, 1st Pre-Quarterfinal

Delhi Women (DEL-W) will lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir Women (JAM-W) in the first pre-quarterfinal of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Saturday.

Delhi Women are currently second in the Elite Group A points table, winning four out of their five Women's Senior One Day Trophy games. They defeated the Assam Women by 72 runs in their last match. Jammu and Kashmir Women, on the other hand, are comfortably perched atop the Plate Group table, winning five out of their six matches. They were defeated by Meghalaya Women by 51 runs in their last Women's Senior One Day Trophy match.

DEL-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DEL-W XI

Vandana Chaturvedi, Priya Punia, Pratika Rawal, Laxmi Yadav (WK), Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Babita Negi (C), Parunika Sisodia, Sonia Lohiya, Manju Atmaram-MA

JAM-W XI

Rudrakshi Chib, Sarla Devi, Rubia Syed, Bushra Ashraf, Sheerazah Banoo, Bismah Hassan, Nadia Chowdhary, Sandhya Sayal (C), Ananaya Sharma, Abraq Zahoor, Mehak Jan

Match Details

DEL-W vs JAM-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Pre-Quarterfinal 1

Date and Time: 13th November 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy is a balanced one. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 180 runs.

Today’s DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Laxmi Yadav: Yadav is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who played a crucial 55-run knock in the previous match.

Batters

Priya Punia: Punia was dismissed early in the previous match against Assam, scoring only two runs. But she is a quality batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Bismah Hassan: Although placed in the batters' section, Hassan is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with her bowling too.

All-rounders

Simran Dil Bahadur: Bahadur can provide you with some valuable points with both her batting and bowling. She has scored 152 runs so far this season.

Sandhya Sayal: Sayal is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets to her name. She could also contribute some crucial runs for her side on Saturday.

Bowlers

Ananaya Sharma: Sharma is an economical bowler from Jammu and Kashmir Women. She has scalped six wickets in the tournament so far.

Parunika Sisodia: Sisodia, who has been in decent form in the last couple of matches, can trouble batters on Saturday. She has picked up 12 wickets in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Ananaya Sharma (JAM-W) -174 points

Simran Dil Bahadur (DEL-W) - 122 points

Parunika Sisodia (DEL-W) - 109 points

Sandhya Sayal (JAM-W) - 104 points

Laxmi Yadav (DEL-W) - 97 points

Important Stats for DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Ananaya Sharma: 6 wickets in 6 matches

Simran Dil Bahadur: 152 runs in 5 matches

Parunika Sisodia: 12 wickets in 5 matches

Sandhya Sayal: 14 wickets in 6 matches

Laxmi Yadav: 56 runs in 5 matches

DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Senior One Day Trophy)

DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia, Bismah Hassan, Pratika Rawal, Simran Dil Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, Sarla Devi, Sandhya Sayal, Ananya Sharma, Babita Negi, Parunika Sisodia.

Captain: Ayushi Soni. Vice-captain: Sarla Devi.

DEL-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia, Rudrakshi Chib, Bismah Hassan, Simran Dil Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, Sarla Devi, Sandhya Sayal, Babita Negi, Sonia Lohiya, Parunika Sisodia.

Captain: Simran Dil Bahadur. Vice-captain: Ayushi Soni.

